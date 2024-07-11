All-NFC North Team: Tight Ends
The Detroit Lions found a gem in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By drafting Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, the Lions added a crafty and versatile piece to an already explosive offense. The position was in uncertain waters after the team traded T.J. Hockenson away at the 2022 trade deadline, but LaPorta made his presence felt immediately.
As a rookie, he had a historic campaign and set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end. He projects as a big part of the offense in 2024 and going forward, and is already viewed among the top players at his position nationally.
LaPorta was voted to the All-NFC North team by publishers around the division, narrowly beating out Hockenson for the top honors.
Here's how LaPorta can impact the Lions ahead of the start of the 2024 season.
All-NFC North Team: Quarterbacks
All-NFC North Team: Running Backs
All-NFC North Team: Wide Receivers
First Team: Sam LaPorta
LaPorta wasted very little time adapting to the NFL world, as he had a record-setting rookie campaign in 2023. He proved to be an exceptional piece within the offense and was ahead of the curve as a run-blocker. While his numbers in college weren’t ideal in Iowa’s struggling offense, he performed at an elite level in his first NFL season.
The Lions elected to not add an external free agent at the wide receiver position after the departure of Josh Reynolds, so even more targets could be coming LaPorta’s way in 2024. He proved himself worthy of this workload after an 86-catch debut season.
He has reliable hands as well as yards after catch ability, which makes him a big play threat. Additionally, LaPorta demonstrated an excellent rapport with Jared Goff throughout the 2024 campaign. He gives the offense a solid security blanket when other options such as Amon-Ra St. Brown are taken away.
Last season, LaPorta was a second-team All-Pro selection. He is the latest tight end to be successful after playing collegiately at Iowa, joining fellow NFC North standout and former Lion T.J. Hockenson. He appears poised for another big year in 2024. — John Maakaron, All Lions.