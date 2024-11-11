Dan Campbell Gives Injury Updates on Sam LaPorta, Taylor Decker
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave encouraging injury update on two members of the offense.
Left tackle Taylor Decker was ruled of action a little more than 48 hours before the team suited up against the Houston Texans due to a shoulder injury.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was not able to finish the game against the Texans after also suffering a shoulder injury.
"It'll be day-to-day," said Campbell, when asked about the injury status of the young tight end. "But not, you know, we don't feel like this is something like, 'Oh, man, this is going to be a long, nagging, injury. I think we'll get through it. I'm hopeful this week, but I can't say that (he is cleared to play against Jacksonville). He's questionable."
Regarding the veteran lineman, Campbell noted, “Decker’s questionable, but trending the right way.”
Decision to leave Sewell at right tackle
After Decker was ruled out, many wondered how the team would deploy Penei Sewell.
In the past, the decision was made to switch the talented offensive lineman to the right side of the line.
Against Houston, the decision was made to keep Sewell at right tackle and to start Dan Skipper on the left side.
Detroit's popular head coach explained the reasoning behind the decision to reporters during his Monday afternoon media session.
Lions WR Jameson Williams Earns High PFF Grade Against Texans
"The hay was kind of already in the barn," Campbell expressed, indicating the injury to Decker occurred later in the week. "And so let's leave Sewell at right tackle. That's where he took his reps. I mean most of it was we got into Thursday, and we're running. We're in pads, live reps. We're moving. And that's where you got his reps. And then Skipper filled in at left tackle and got those reps there.
"And so, let's not make this switch to where now, 'Okay Skip, I know you got those reps there, now go to the right. Sewell, vice-versa,'" Campbell explained further. "We just felt like it was better to do that. And then it just happened a number of plays went Sewell's way. The rest is up to him."