Lions' Jameson Williams Earns High PFF Grade Against Texans
The Detroit Lions used a strong second half from the defense to overcome a nightmare first two quarters.
Headlined by Carlton Davis' two interceptions after halftime, the Lions shut out the Houston Texans and scored 19 unanswered to claim a thrilling 26-23 win and improve to 8-1 on the season.
Davis was the highest Pro Football Focus-graded defender in Sunday's game, earning a season-high 91.3 overall defensive grade for his efforts. The Lions' defense did an admirable job in the second half, forcing four punts along with two interceptions and a missed field goal.
“At halftime, AG (Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) came up to us, and he had a heartfelt message for us to just play our game and go out there and just put it all on the line," Davis said. "Because at that point, we're losing the game, and there is nothing else to do but to try win it. You're already losing. Give it all you got. That's what we did. Eleven guys went out there and did their jobs.”
On offense, the Lions were led by Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Penei Sewell. Wide receiver Jameson Williams also earned high marks for his performance in his first game back from a suspension.
Williams hauled in a pair of critical third-down conversions on a drive that allowed the Lions to get on the board after a scoreless first quarter.
Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded Lions from Sunday's game against the Texans, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- C Frank Ragnow – 93.0
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 91.2
- RT Penei Sewell – 82.2
- WR Jameson Williams – 74.1
- TE Sam LaPorta – 72.8
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Jared Goff – 55.4
- TE Brock Wright – 55.3
- WR Kalif Raymond – 54.1
- TE Shane Zylstra – 52.0
- RB David Montgomery – 49.2
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Carlton Davis – 91.3
- SS Brian Branch – 83.8
- LB Ben Niemann – 74.7
- DT Alim McNeill – 72.6
- DE James Houston – 72.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 56.6
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 53.8
- LB Jack Campbell – 49.0
- CB Terrion Arnold – 48.7
- DT Mekhi Wingo – 40.3