Seahawks-Lions Key Matchup: Devon Witherspoon vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luckily for the Lions, fourth-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be hitting his stride just in time for their Week 4 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.
After a slow start to his 2024 campaign (three catches for 13 yards in Week 1 against the L.A. Rams), the 2021 fourth-round pick has returned to his Pro Bowl form the past two weeks. He amassed 18 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown in the aforementioned time span, including seven receptions and 75 yards in Detroit's 20-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week.
St. Brown also possesses solid career numbers against Seattle. In two career games vs. the Seahawks, he's produced 14 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown, while hauling in 77.8 percent of the passes thrown his way. Additionally, in his last time out against Seattle (Week 2 of the 2023 season), he posted six catches for 102 yards.
It won't be an easy task for St. Brown to face the Seahawks’ top-ranked pass defense on Monday night. Yet, I believe the 2023 All-Pro receiver will be up for the challenge.
For most of the Monday Night Football tilt, he likely will be matched up with second-year Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who excels in the slot.
Witherspoon, a Pro Bowler in 2023, put together an impressive debut campaign. He became the first rookie since 1999 to record 16 passes defensed, three sacks and eight tackles for loss in the same season. He also logged an interception, held opposing quarterbacks to under a 60 percent completion rate (58.3) and earned an 84.1 overall grade, including a 79.7 coverage grade, from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
Additionally, through three games this season, the Illinois product has allowed just eight completions, on 15 targets, for 44 yards. Plus, he’s posted a passer rating against of 77.4, and has received a 70.8 overall grade, including a 67.0 coverage mark, from PFF.
Dan Campbell and the Lions’ front-office brass thought highly of Witherspoon during the 2023 pre-draft process. And so much so that they would've selected the standout defensive back at No. 6 overall, if he hadn't been picked by the Seahawks with the pick prior. Detroit proceeded to trade down with the Arizona Cardinals, acquiring two picks in the first two rounds of the draft plus a fifth-rounder. With those first two picks, Campbell & Co. notably selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and tight end Sam LaPorta (No. 34 overall).
“We really liked him a lot,” Campbell said of Witherspoon. “And, I would say what you see on tape is exactly what we thought he would be. He is a competitive, feisty, tough, football-playing dude. Plays the corner, plays the nickel, active player. Ball guy.”
St. Brown knows that he's in for a battle with Witherspoon on Monday night.
“Witherspoon’s feisty. Can cover, (is) sticky,” St. Brown expressed to reporters leading up to the MNF contest. “I think their secondary’s probably the best secondary that we’ve seen all year. So, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
With LaPorta battling a low-ankle sprain, I think it gives Lions signal-caller Jared Goff even more reason to target St. Brown early and often. I believe that the fourth-year pro ends up with seven catches, 89 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's Week 4 clash with Witherspoon and Seattle.