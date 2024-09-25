Seahawks Playmakers Lions Must Worry About
The Lions will square off with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) in a Monday night showdown in Week 4.
In order to end Seattle's undefeated season, Dan Campbell's squad will need to curtail the production of multiple Seahawks playmakers, including wide receiver DK Metcalf and running back Zach Charbonnet.
Let's take a look now at the Seattle weapons that Detroit will need to worry about Monday night.
WR DK Metcalf
The two-time Pro Bowler, to no surprise, leads the Seahawks in receiving through three weeks. He's accumulated 17 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns through the season's first three games, and has played a pivotal role in Seattle's 3-0 start.
The Seahawks’ No. 1 wideout has gone for at least 900 yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, and is coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard receiving performances to start the 2024 campaign. Plus, he amassed six catches for 75 yards in Seattle's Week 2 victory over Detroit last season.
I believe the 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout could certainly wreak havoc against the Lions’ secondary Monday night.
RB Zach Charbonnet
The former Michigan and UCLA running back had a breakthrough performance a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. He rushed for a career-best 91 yards and two touchdowns, and spearheaded the Seahawks’ 24-3 win over the Dolphins.
The second-year pro will have a hard time replicating that kind of effort against Detroit's top-five ranked rush defense, which has allowed just 3.6 yards per carry (the fourth-best mark in the NFL). Yet, the Lions will still have to worry about limiting his production in their Week 4 showdown with the Seahawks.
S Julian Love
Love is off to a solid start in his second season in Seattle. He not only possesses the second-most total tackles on the team (23), but he's also tied for a team-best one interception with cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Along with all that, he's earned an impressive 90.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus through three weeks. It not only makes him the Seahawks’ highest-graded defender, but it also makes him the league's highest-graded safety. Love is also tied for the highest coverage grade among all qualified safeties (86.7).
Lions quarterback Jared Goff will need to know where the Notre Dame product is at all times Monday night.
CB Tariq Woolen
Woolen, just like Love, is off to a very impressive start in 2024. Not only has he already racked up an interception, but he's also compiled a team-high three passes defensed and an 80.8 overall grade from PFF.
Woolen has a track record of being a very opportunistic player, too, with nine interceptions to his name through three NFL seasons. Goff will need to be cognizant of where the third-year pro is lined up all night Monday.
EDGE Boye Mafe
The third-year EDGE has been a disruptive force for quarterbacks through the season's first three games. He's recorded a single sack in each of the Seahawks’ first three contests, and is presently tied for the team lead with three total sacks on the young campaign.
Mafe, who produced a career-best nine sacks and 16 QB hits in 2023, has played against Detroit once before in his career, but has yet to record a sack of Goff. That could very well change on Monday night at Ford Field.