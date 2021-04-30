4 Second-Round Options for Lions

Here are a few players the Detroit Lions need to consider if they are available in the second-round of the NFL Draft

Brad Holmes and the Lions found a potentially game-changing offensive lineman at No. 7 overall in Oregon product Penei Sewell.

Now, the attention of the organization will turn to what to do with its second-round choice at No. 41 overall.

Here are four options for Detroit, as it gets ready to make its first selection of Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Texas EDGE/LB Joseph Ossai

If you've read any of my mock drafts, you'd know that Ossai is a draft prospect I've been high on for a while now, and he's still available going into round two.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Ossai would immediately boost the level of production of the Lions' EDGE/linebackers group, which was clearly one of the weakest areas on both sides of the ball for Detroit a season ago.

The Longhorns product recorded 55 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed in just nine games in 2020.

In my opinion, he'd be the definition of a slam-dunk pick at No. 41.

© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell

After passing on a receiver in round one, the Lions could look into adding a wideout on Day 2 of the draft.

One guy that sticks out to me is the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell.

He's coming off an impressive three-year career at Louisville, during which he set the school record for receiving yards (1,292) as a sophomore. He also produced 10 100-yard receiving games in his time with the Cardinals.

With that being said, his biggest selling point is his speed. Reportedly, pre-draft, he recorded an official 40-yard dash time of 4.27 seconds.

As a result, he possesses the ability to beat defenses deep and to be a dynamic vertical threat -- two attributes that could come in handy for a Detroit receivers room that lost its top two deep threats from a season ago in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr.

Atwell would be a solid find for the Lions at No. 41 overall.

Syracuse S Andre Cisco

If Holmes & Co. don't grab an EDGE defender/linebacker or receiver, they very could add a defensive back with their second-round pick.

Enter Cisco, a ball-hawk safety -- he recorded 13 interceptions and 14 passes defensed from 2018-20 with the Orange -- who is more than capable of rolling into the box and attacking receivers and ball-carriers.

The hard-hitting Cisco would be a perfect fit on this new-look, Dan Campbell-led Detroit team, which is going to definitely place an emphasis on playing physical and being "nasty" on both sides of the ball.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall

The Detroit Lions do not have a true slot receiver on the roster.

One of the benefits of adding Marshall is his ability to play both the inside and the outside.

Marshall is an intriguing prospect, and makes a lot of sense as a possible Lions target.

He has the physical stature Detroit would be looking for, as he measures in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

At LSU, Marshall secured 106 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns. He filled in admirably for Ja'Marr Chase, who decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

More from SI All Lions:

Campbell: 'We Are Through the Roof'

Twitter Reacts: Penei Sewell Fits New Detroit Lions Culture

Grading Lions' Selection of Penei Sewell

Lions Draft Penei Sewell with Seventh Overall Pick

Are Aaron Rodgers Days in Green Bay Numbered?