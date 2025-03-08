Seven Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Could Sign
The Detroit Lions' defense could benefit from adding a veteran cornerback when free agency starts next week.
Currently, the Lions' depth chart is headlined by Amik Robertson and 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. The team could retain some of its veteran talent such as Carlton Davis, Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey, but if those players depart then Detroit will be young at the position.
Detroit has the resources to make a push for some of the top talent at the position in this year's group of available players. With the ever-increasing salary cap, the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes could certainly take a chance on adding premium talent.
Here are seven free agent cornerbacks the Lions should consider signing when free agency begins next week.
Darius Slay
Slay revealed that he would be open to a reunion during an appearance on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast, as he has been released by the Eagles following the team's Super Bowl victory. He's not the same shutdown corner that he was in his prime, but could provide reliable veteran experience.
Having won a Super Bowl, Slay would bring winning pedigree back and could provide leadership for the young players in the room, such as Arnold and Rakestraw. At the least, Slay could provide competition on a one-year contract in what would be a welcome reunion.
Paulson Adebo
Adebo is coming off a broken femur suffered in Week 7, so it's uncertain how teams will value him from a market perspective this offseason. However, he's a solid talent who could be a helpful addition if he lands in Detroit.
He has a tie to the Lions' coaching staff, as he played collegiately at Stanford under new Lions' passing game coordinator David Shaw. Adebo also has the ball production that the Lions' defense values, as he has 10 career interceptions including seven in the last two seasons.
Lions 2025 Free Agency Tracker
Rasul Douglas
Douglas has some familiarity with the NFC North, having played parts of three seasons for the Green Bay Packers. As a result, he's familiar with the physicality required to play in the division, and has continued to be productive since being traded to the Buffalo Bills.
Though he has had some struggles in coverage, Douglas remains a sure tackler with just an 8.8 missed tackle percentage in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. He's another player that fits the bill of a veteran who could serve as a reliable contributor and provide for some insurance for the young players at the position.
Kristian Fulton
After some struggles to begin his career, Fulton has found his groove over the past couple seasons and appears to be trending upwards. As a result, he could fit Detroit as a short-term investment with long-term potential.
Fulton started 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and earned a PFF overall defensive grade of 68.9. He had the best season of his career in terms of several PFF metrics and could continue to develop in Detroit's defensive system. His size and length are ideal fits for Detroit's man-coverage oriented defense.
Byron Murphy
Murphy is one of the top free agent corners on the market after an exceptional season with the Vikings, as he had six interceptions. If the Lions are looking to take a big swing at this position, then Murphy may be their guy.
The defender held opposing quarterbacks to an 80.4 passer rating on throws in his direction and can match up strongly in man coverage against many of the game's top receivers. With at least 10 passes defensed in three of the last four seasons, he is tough for passers to work against and could be the ideal shutdown corner for the Lions' defense.
Isaiah Rodgers
After serving a season-long suspension for violating the league's gambling rules, Rodgers played a big role for the Eagles in their Super Bowl championship. He was a rotational option, as he only started three games, but he still found ways to make an impact for Philadelphia's loaded defense.
Rodgers has some versatility and could play inside or outside for Detroit's defense. He held opposing passers to a 50 percent completion percentage on passes thrown his way, and could at the least provide very valuable and versatile depth for the defense.
Tavierre Thomas
Rounding out the list is a player who the Lions hosted on a free agent visit last year. A Ferris State product who hails from Detroit, Thomas has plenty of Michigan connections and could be a solid addition both for his defensive and special teams abilities.
He has played a big role for defenses throughout his career, but his production last season was limited to mostly special teams. With 1,869 special teams snaps to his name throughout his career, Thomas could be someone worth targeting to help the team maintain strong performance in that area of the game.