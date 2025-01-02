Seven Lions Named to 2025 Pro Bowl
The Detroit Lions had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl Games, as announced by the NFL on Thursday.
Detroit's selections include quarterback Jared Goff, center Frank Ragnow, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, safety Brian Branch and punter Jack Fox.
With seven selections, the Lions tied a franchise record. The Pro Bowl games will be conducted with a Skills Showdown on Thursday Jan. 30 and the Pro Bowl games Championship on Sunday, Feb. 2. Detroit had the second-most players chosen, behind only Baltimore who had nine.
The Lions have a number of players who are alternates, including Kalif Raymond, Sam LaPorta, Jake Bates, Kerby Joseph, Kevin Zeitler, David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Jack Campbell and Alim McNeill.
Detroit also had what is likely one of the league's biggest snubs, as Joseph was left off the roster despite leading the league in interceptions ahead of the season finale. Joseph, who has nine interceptions this season, finished first in fan voting.
Selections for the Pro Bowl Games are made through a voting process that is comprised of votes from fans, coaches and players that are all worth equal thirds.
The Lions have a pivotal game to end the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the winner to be crowned the NFC North champion and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.
"The mindset is you're preparing like the next game," Campbell said during his weekly interview with 97.1 The Ticket. "We've got a real good opponent coming in here. They've got a lot of firepower, they're well-coached and it's a great matchup. it's one of these that, I've mentioned this before, this is why you love this profession. This is why you're in it. To play these type of games, meaningful games."