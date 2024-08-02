Campbell: Lions 'Expect More' Out of Fountain, DPJ
With Josh Reynolds' departure, the Detroit Lions have a golden opportunity for a player to claim an increased role within the offense at the wide receiver position.
Through the early parts of training camp, an intriguing name has risen to the forefront in Daurice Fountain. The Northern Iowa product has shown many flashes and gotten reps the first unit, but consistency will be key to ultimately cracking the roster at the conclusion of the preseason.
For Dan Campbell, Fountain is a player worth keeping an eye on. However, after spending most of last season on the practice squad, the pass-catcher needs to constantly show up within the passing game.
"Fountain makes plays. He is making some plays," Campbell said. "You see the 1-on-1, he makes a big, high catch there. I think we all are intrigued with Fountain. I said that a few days ago. We need to see more out of him, we need to see more. It's gotta show up. He's gotta be detailed in what he does. He's got an unbelievable opportunity here and he knows that, and it's gotta show up."
Another potential option is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was acquired last season in a deadline trade and re-signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. The Michigan product had 839 receiving yards in 2022 and is still just 25 years old.
However, he's been quiet in training camp aside from popping on a few moments. The Michigan product is another player who needs to display more consistency as the team begins preseason games next week.
"It was to come in here and compete for that third, fourth receiver," Campbell said. "We're looking for, so much of it is, okay, who's gonna fill in for Josh Reynolds? Is it by committee or is there a guy that is gonna step up and kind of become that for us. So that's kind of what we were looking for. He's a guy that I expect more out of too, and he knows that. He works at it man, he wants it, we just need him to take another step here."
'You never forget your first' Draft class
A big part of the Lions' ascent from the bottom of the NFC North to the top of the NFC has been success in the Draft.
In the first three years of the Brad Holmes and Campbell era, the Lions have added foundational pieces such as Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson through the Draft. Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch had strong rookie years in 2023 and are trending in that same direction.
However, Campbell jokingly refused to identify which draft class is his favorite when asked to do so on Friday.
"I can tell you this, I know the ones I've been around the longest," Campbell said. "I know who those guys are for sure. All the classes mean something to us, man. All these guys are a little bit different in what they bring, but I know this, you never forget your first."
Each of the first three classes have had players who have made immediate impacts, and this year's group figures to do the same led by Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. As a result, these classes can compete to stake their claim at being the best of the groups.
Campbell applauded this notion, noting that it's the healthy competition that the organization's culture welcomes.
"I think it's like anything else, it's just another way to compete," Campbell explained. "It's a different version of competing. Our class is this much better than yours. To feel like you're part of a special class, I think it's a feather in your cap. I love it. It's constant back and forth and it's healthy and it's fun and it's pretty good."
Notes
1.) Running back Sione Vaki seems to have avoided a serious injury after leaving practice Thursday. He was evaluated for a shoulder injury, but Campbell appeared confident with his assessment of the rookie's situation.
"No long-term concerns. We'll see how he feels this morning but he's good. He's good."
2.) Campbell and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll have made final preparations for the joint practices between the two teams next week. The two coaches have communicated since the spring and the practice scripts have been finalized.
"We're ready to go, the scripts have been passed," Campbell said. "So we know, we already had it kind of set up, the coordinators got with each other and so it's ready to go. It's just a matter of us getting out there. We're gonna get unbelieveable work out there. I've got a lot of trust in Daboll, he's somebody that I have a lot of respect for. He's a friend of mine and I just know they're gonna do things right. We're gonna get really good work, I'm excited about it."