Matt Patricia Visited Alma Mater RPI Last Week

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia returned to his alma mater last week and was the keynote speaker for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ROTC military ball last Friday evening.

Patricia was a former player and assistant coach for the Engineers football team. 

He played on the offensive line for RPI from 1992 to 1995. 

After graduation, he stayed and worked as a graduate assistant under head coach Joe King in 1996. 

While visiting his alma-mater, he was given a tour of different portions of the campus that drastically changed in the last 25 years.

"I hadn't been on campus, down in the labs, down in the academic buildings in I can't even tell you when. It was cool to go back down in the labs, see what they're doing, see the projects they're working on.

"We went into the virtual reality labs. We saw one of the wind tunnels. They're new to me, although they're probably 10 years old now. To see that and see the progress they're making with the technology and how they're using it, that was cool," Patricia said via the Times Union.

Staff Changes

Patricia was asked about the recent staff changes while on his trip and he commented on how challenging it actually is to hire coaches who view the game the same way he does.

"It's probably one of the most underrated things that you have to get done as a head coach. Everybody knows there's going to be changes with the way you do things, the organization, the roster, things like that," he said."

"You can't underestimate how difficult it is to hire a coaching staff that sees the game the way that you see it. Getting the right staff is critical. I've had great coaches with me in Detroit. Change is part of the game. You just hope you learn and move on and get better as you go through."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Wondering when Lions will announce new coaching hires?

