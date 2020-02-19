LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Draft Profile: OL Cesar Ruiz

John Maakaron

University of Michigan center Cesar Ruiz has been steadily moving up draft boards since he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman could be a nice solid replacement for Graham Glasgow, if he departs from the Lions this offseason. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Ruiz was rated the top pass-blocking center in college football.

He has shown the versatility that the Lions are looking for, based on his potential to play both at guard and at center.

According to the Draft Network:

"Consistently executes and connects with moving targets on the second level and longer pulls. Love how he takes opponents where they want to go, more than they want to go there and claims wins. Hands are held high and his punch is well-timed, powerful and efficient. Deliberate throughout every rep to fit his hands. Excellent body control and ability to recoil if he ever concedes ground in pass pro. Scheme versatile and offers interior position flexibility." 

As a junior, Ruiz garnered attention and accolades for his play at center. The final five games he played as a junior, Ruiz was stellar in his blocking responsibilities. 

He allowed only eight pressures in 447 pass-blocking snaps in his junior season.

According to some draft analysts, Ruiz has shown the ability to move really well but could shed some weight to make himself even more mobile. 

The biggest area of improvement involves consistently displaying fundamentals in pass protection. It was highlighted by NFL scouts that Ruiz can get a little antsy in pass protection and footwork becomes an issue.

Ruiz is a very solid center prospect who should be able to adapt to any offensive system in the NFL, and that makes him an appealing candidate for the Detroit Lions. 

Related

Matt Patricia Visited Alma Mater RPI Last Week

Mel Kiper Has Lions Drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa in Latest Mock Draft

Lions Should Let Darius Slay Play Out His Contract

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Safeties

Trade Talks Continue for Darius Slay with Multiple Teams

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Patricia Visited Alma Mater RPI Last Week

Matt Patricia returned to RPI last week and was the key note speaker for the RPI ROTC military ball

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Kiper Has Lions Drafting a Quarterback in Latest Mock Draft

Kiper has the Lions selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Trade Talks Continue for Darius Slay with Multiple Teams

Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new contract

John Maakaron

by

Slayhater

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

Lions makes a trade with the Carolina Panthers in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Rynosaur18

Lions Should Just Let Darius Slay Play Out His Contract

Lions should just let Darius Slay play out his current contract

John Maakaron

Do the Lions’ Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?

Are you confident in Detroit's core nucleus of young players?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions' Draft Night Trade Options

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the myriad of draft night options the Lions possess

Vito Chirco

by

Rubicon

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Safeties

Logan Lamorandier previews the safeties participating at the NFL Combine

Logan Lamorandier

In Latest Mock Draft, Detroit Lions Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

Lions draft their future franchise quarterback in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

robotHOUSE

ESPN Proposes Darius Slay Trade Offer to Eagles

ESPN Fantasy Writer Mike Clay proposes Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever