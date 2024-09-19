SI: Sheila Hamp Transformed Lions From 'Mockery' to Super Bowl Contender
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp has helped lead the organization to levels of success it has rarely seen.
Since taking over the role in 2020, Hamp has helped build a winning culture within the walls of the team's facility. After years of fans voicing their disdain for team ownership, Hamp's performance in this role has changed the perception.
Part of the change came when Hamp hired Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell as general manager and head coach. Together, the new leadership has piloted the Lions among the ranks of the NFL's best.
Most recently, Hamp was named to Sports Illustrated's Power List, which lists the 50 most influential people in sports. There is no official ranking of those on the list, with the influential figures sorted based on occupation. Hamp is listed among the Executives and Dealmakers section.
"It wasn’t long ago that the Ford family was inundated with persistent calls from Lions fans to sell the team," wrote Clare Brennan. "The loud chants at Ford Field helped the faithful endure a 66-season championship drought. Those protests have quieted over the last few seasons. The reason for that shift in tune? Hamp. The 72-year-old great-granddaughter of Henry Ford, took over club ownership from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, in June 2020. In her four years at the helm, Hamp has helped transform the Lions from a mockery into a Super Bowl contender. One of her first orders of business was hiring general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, who led the Lions to their first NFC championship game since 1991 last season. Hamp has converted Detroit into a football town brimming with promise."
Hamp is listed along with the likes of Fanatics Founder and CEO Michael Rubin, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Big 10 Commissioner Tony Petitti. Others listed in different categories include Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes.