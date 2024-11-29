All Lions

Penei Sewell Destroying Bears Defender Becomes Classic Meme

Penei Sewell was excited to see the new meme that is sweeping the internet.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) admires CBS turkey after defeating Bears
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) admires CBS turkey after defeating Bears / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have become known for their willingness to attempt a variety of trick plays and with a number of their talented offensive weapons.

Among the most popular plays of the Lions season was wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown tossing a touchdown pass to quarterback Jared Goff against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Supporters also had an opportunity this season to witness right tackle Penei Sewell attempt to rush the football in the red zone against the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately the play was negated due to a flag being thrown.

Against the Chicago Bears, an opportunity presented itself again for the former first-round draft pick to get more involved in the offense.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a play that called for Sewell to receive the football with the intent of throwing a pass downfield.

Unfortunately, the Bears had solid coverage, forcing Sewell to scrambe to try and get back to the line of scrimmage.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Had Sewell managed to complete a pass, he would have been only the third offensive lineman in NFL history to do so. Still, kudos to Sewell for having the pocket awareness to hold onto the ball and avoid a turnover. There's always next time."

Sewell stiff-arming a Bears defender into the turf became an instant meme online. Some reference the Thanksgiving holiday, while others talked about their plans at work versus what their boss thought.

Following Detroit's 23-20 win, the talented right tackle expressed he was looking forward to getting home and checking out his phone to see all the memes created online.

Here is a collection of the top Sewell meme's posted online after Thanksgiving Day Classic.

