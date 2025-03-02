What Commanders Trading for WR Deebo Samuel Means for Lions
The Washington Commanders were able to upset the Detroit Lions in the postseason at Ford Field.
In 2025, the Lions will head out on the road to face a Commanders squad that just reportedly added another offensive weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
According to multiple reports, the San Francisco 49ers are sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.
At the combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch indicated that while he was not thrilled at the notion of trading away a solid player, he would honor the veteran wideout's trade request.
"We're on good terms with Deebo," Lynch expressed. "He's asked for a fresh start and I think we're going to honor that."
Lynch indicated the 29-year-old expressed he was seeking a change of scenery. This was not the first occasion Samuel requested a trade, as he made a similar request back in 2022. The two sides were able to work out a contract agreement three years ago.
According to the NFL's website, "The "wideback," who has produced 5,935 scrimmage yards and 42 scrimmage touchdowns as the first-ever WR with 20-plus receiving and rushing touchdowns, asked for a trade in the spring of 2022. San Francisco and Samuel eventually worked out an extension, but just last spring during the 2024 NFL Draft, Samuel and running mate Brandon Aiyuk were attached to more trade talk. Again, Samuel stayed put in San Fran, but times have changed."
Last season, Samuel recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns, which were far lower than previous season averages.
"I don't like seeing great players leave, and he is a great player. I think often one of my favorite draft picks of my time," Lynch said. "He makes plays and he makes game-changing plays. Everything's good, but at some point, time happens. He asked for that. It probably makes sense, so we're at least allowing him to look. We're having conversations, and we'll see where that goes."
Detroit was defeated by the Commanders, 45-31, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Now, Kelvin Sheppard's defense will have to contend with another Commanders offensive weapon.
Kliff Kingsbury and the Commanders' offense already feature wideouts Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown. The upstart NFC East squad advanced to the NFC Championship game this season, but were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.