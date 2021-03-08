Spielman Asked New Hires: What Does 'One Pride' Mean to You?

Chris Spielman recently appeared on the Detroit Lions 'One Pridecast' to explain how he will change the culture of the organization.

The Detroit Lions' front office is serious about changing the culture of the organization.

With the establishment of the "Culture Task Force," special assistant Chris Spielman is aiming to establish a working environment that is vastly different than what the franchise has been accustomed to under former regimes.

Last week, Spielman appeared on the team's “One Pridecast” and explained the task force's vision for how the Lions' organizational culture can be enhanced, while also closing the gap between the football side and the business side of operations.

“It’s not that difficult to do. It’s basically how you treat people. It just comes down to that. But, in this world, everybody can get tunnel vision once in a while," Spielman said. “So, we have good reminders around the building and the personalities in the positions of leadership around the building to make sure that whatever culture change happens here, it’ll be a positive one and a sustained one.”

Spielman emphasized that "One Pride" is a term he takes seriously, and he does not want it to become only a phrase that is uttered with no true meaning behind it.

Spielman explained, “I sat down with every new hire from a coaching standpoint -- I believe there were 18 interviews -- and asked them three questions: How’d you get here, tell us about your family and what does ‘One Pride’ mean to you? Then, what will happen is once we have the internet up and running, every employee of the Detroit Lions will be able to see and put a face to the new coaches, to the new people around this building, know a little about them personally and understand what One Pride means. Is it just going to be a word, or is it going to be an action?"

The Lions' task force currently consists of four members -- Spielman, Sheila Ford Hamp's husband Steve Hamp, senior vice president of business development Kelly Kozole and senior director of community relations and Detroit Lions charities Jen McCollum.

