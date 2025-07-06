Positive Sports Radio Host Has Unfortunate Detroit Lions Prediction
The Detroit Lions are now facing a few more questions regarding their 2025 roster and coaching staff, following an offseason that featured a significant amount of change.
Marc Ryan, one of the most optimistic sports radio hosts, expressed on his latest show that airs on 97.1 The Ticket, that he has a strong level of pessimism regarding the Lions' ability to win the Super Bowl this season.
"I can't avoid this anymore. I do not think the Lions had a good offseason in any way, shape or form," Ryan said. "The reports were out there that they tried to trade up in the draft to get James Pearce out of Tennessee. And they didn't land him. Za'Darius Smith, where is he? They've done literally nothing to improve the pass-rush, where they were 23rd in sacks last year. 'Now, Marc, what about Aidan Hutchinson coming back?' In what form? In what form is he returning?"
Like many pundits, Ryan is wondering how veteran quarterback Jared Goff is going to perform in his 10th NFL season now that Ben Johnson has departed.
As Ryan explained, "Oh, you've got a brand new offensive coordinator (John Morton). Everyone knows that the best football of Jared Goff's career was played with the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. 'Well, Marc Ryan, are you saying that he can't do it with a new coordinator?' Well, I will say something in support of what Jared Goff can do here, and that is that five times in NFL history a team has had to replace both coordinators in the same offseason. The team the next year was an average of only one game worse. That bodes well, but in Jared Goff's case, I thought Ben Johnson was a huge part of his success."
One of the more recent predicaments is how the team is going to replace Frank Ragnow, who made the decision to end his career after mulling over his future.
"The offensive line, folks, could be offensive with everything that was lost. Defections, unexpected retirements. Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler, boom, out of here," said Ryan. "The schedule, the most difficult road schedule, bar none, in the history of the National Football League, no hyperbole there. I'm not trying to be fatalistic in any shape or form, and I'm not trying to kill your mojo or play both sides of the fence here."
Should the Lions be able to go on and win the Super Bowl, the Infinity Broadcasting national host welcomes all those who keep receipts and would react negatively to his current opinions.
"I'm not gonna kiss your butt. Should the Detroit Lions win the Super Bowl this year, I want you to give me the greatest amount of hell that you've ever given any host here on this station. I don't deserve to enjoy it if they were to win a Super Bowl this year, because I'm telling you right now that I don't believe they're a Super Bowl contender," Ryan said. "That's the reality of the situation. I see this as a transition season for Detroit. New offensive coordinator, developing guys on the offensive line, retooling the offensive line, establishing, 'Do we want Jameson Williams here long-term or not?' I see this as a transition year for the Detroit Lions."