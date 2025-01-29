'He's Got Little Man Syndrome': St. Brown, Reynolds Roast Each Other
Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Craig Reynolds clearly have a unique, brotherly type of relationship.
After Reynolds did not appear on St. Brown's podcast during the 2024 regular season, the 28-year-old appeared on this week's episode, recorded after the AFC/NFC Championship games.
Throughout the interview, both took multiple hilarious jabs at each other.
Reynolds brought up how St. Brown was "cocky" and only runs five-yard outs in the Lions offense.
At one point, Reynolds brought up how St. Brown has "little man syndrome" and quipped how often the talented wideout brought up being a fourth-round pick and how tough he had it, despite going to upper echelon schools and USC during his adolescence.
St. Brown jokingly made fun of Reynolds for being a player that walks around the practice facility mad all the time, wearing headphones and not talking to teammates, taking a holding penalty on special teams.
Reaction to Antwaan Randle El leaving Lions to join Bears coaching staff
Detroit's talented wideout shared that he messaged the group chat with his coach and teammates wondering if his receivers coach would leave for Chicago, based on finding out Randle El was from Chicago. He did not know factually what was happening with the former NFL wideout.
Randle El quickly replied quickly asking how St. Brown found out about his departure, not knowing St. Brown was only inquiring.
“I get it. He’s from Chicago, too. So, it’s a step up, he gets to be receivers coach, knows the offense, knows Ben," St. Brown said. “It just makes sense for him. I’m not upset. I’m not upset about it. I’m happy for him. It’s just funny how it all went down.”