Five members of the Detroit Lions' roster who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Among the returning players were wideout Josh Reynolds, tight end T.J. Hockenson, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Chris Board and cornerback Bobby Price.

Unfortunately, three key offensive weapons were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media, including running back D'Andre Swift and wideouts DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Guard Jonah Jackson, defensive lineman John Cominsky and kicker Austin Seibert also were not spotted participating in drills.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp sounded quite optimistic that Seibert is recovering well from his groin injury.

"I feel good about where he's at," Fipp told reporters on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that despite all the early injuries, any player that is on the active roster or on the practice squad is being counted on to step in and make plays when their number is called upon.

"Everybody in the building, whether it's active or practice squad, they all have things that they do well, or else they wouldn't be here," Johnson said. "So that's kind of over the course of the week, we're trying to hone in on, 'Hey, how can we get this guy here against this guy to do this?'"

