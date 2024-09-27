St. Brown Upset MNF Split: 'It's Like a Half-Assed Primetime Game'
There have been increased complaints from NFL fans and pundits regarding the addition of one extra Monday Night Football game recently.
For Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, sharing the spotlight with another game upset him, when he recently discovered the Lions were not the only team playing this upcoming Monday.
"I thought we were the only team playing until a few days ago, and I was kind of upset," St. Brown said. "I don't know when they started doing these doubleheaders on Monday. Any primetime I love, but now it's kind of like a half-assed primetime game. We'll make it work."
The talented wideout, like many of his teammates, is excited to don the new black uniform in front of the home fans.
"I love them," St. Brown said. "I was one of the first ones to see them when we did the photo shoot early in the year. I'm excited to wear them finally, and the all black I wear will finally match our uniforms so it'll be nice."
Just another week
The coaching staff and players are aware the Seahawks have had the Lions number, as Dan Campbell and Co. have lost three consecutive games to the NFC West squad.
"Just trying to stack wins. A lot of us on this team have been here for the past three years, we haven't beat them in three years," St. Brown explained. "We all know the past and the history we have with this team. But at the end of the day, it's just another week for us. We're trying to get this win, but it is the Seahawks and we know what's happened in past years."
Ben Johnson: Jameson Williams Effect Is Noticeable
Lions offense stalled against Cardinals in second half
Detroit's offense got back on track against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half, scoring 20 points while running the football effectively and scoring in the red zone.
In the second half, the offense was not able to score any more points, as the defense carried the team to a 20-13 road victory.
"We kinda just stalled out, it was that type of game. Our offense and their offense, we both stalled out. It was kind of a defensive game," St. Brown said. "When you get into those types of games, it's like, 'Okay, let's punt it and try to pin their offense back wherever we can and let our defense go out there and play because they're balling.' It was kind of a tale of two halves. We were damn near flawless the first half, and then the second half we couldn't really score any points. You hate to have those types of games, but it just went the way it did. Obviously we don't want to have that type of game this week but we figured out a way to win, which is the most important thing."
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked during his weekly media session if he had seen a change in how teams defensively approached Detroit's offense.
He indicated that the presence of Jameson Williams has likely forced teams to play with multiple safeties playing deeper, in order to prevent explosive plays from occurring.
“Yeah, but I wouldn’t say it’s just me," Williams expressed after practice Friday. "We’ve got a lot of stars on our offense so it’s hard to lock in on somebody because you do that and somebody else is gonna be open. We’ve got two great running backs, we’ve got two tight ends, we’ve got two, three great receivers.
"It’s all over, so we’ve got a great quarterback who can get us the ball. I see teams doing that, but when they do that it’s always somebody else who gets the hot hand and just gets us there. I see it a little bit but it comes and goes, the targets come and go," Williams continued. "You can’t complain about the ball coming to you one week, it might come the next week. You’ve just gotta stay focused and stay ready when your time comes.”