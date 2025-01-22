Strengths of Realistic Lions Defensive Coordinator Candidates
The Detroit Lions will now have to find a new leader for their defense.
With Aaron Glenn departing to become the new head coach of the New York Jets, Dan Campbell will have to hire a new defensive coordinator. Glenn was with the team since Campbell's arrival in Detroit in 2021.
Glenn's defenses improved over his four seasons, and his leadership will be as hard to replace as anything he did schematically.
Here are strengths of six realistic Lions' defensive coordinator candidates after Glenn's departure.
Internal
Kelvin Sheppard
Current position: Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach
Why he fits: Glenn has said he was working closely with Sheppard in an effort to set up him to take the role. Assuming Glenn doesn't bring him with him, then Sheppard becomes a natural fit to step into the vacancy. He was tested plenty this season due to all the injuries and new personnel in the linebacker room, and he seemed to hold it together pretty well. He explained during the season why he feels confident he can do the job, and players in his room feel the same way.
Deshea Townsend
Current position: Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator
Why he fits: Townsend got an interview with the San Francisco 49ers for their defensive coordinator vacancy and had the tag of pass game coordinator in his first year with the Lions. Rookie Terrion Arnold improved over the course of the season under his leadership, and both Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson had plenty of good moments before their injuries. He's an up-and-coming coach who played 11 years in the league, and could be worthy of taking the next step.
Jim O'Neil
Current position: Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant
Why he fits: O'Neil has experience as a defensive coordinator, having held the role for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers and also at the collegiate level for Northwestern. He worked closest with the safeties this season, and Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both had big years. His experience could be a factor when evaluating the other internal candidates, or he could stay on and help mentor the next choice.
External
Robert Saleh
Current position: Former New York Jets Head Coach
Why he fits: If Saleh doesn't land a head coaching job elsewhere, and he does have a second interview lined up with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, he will be one of the top defensive coordinator targets available. He struggled in his head coaching tenure with the Jets, but was regarded as one of the best defensive minds during his time as the 49ers' coordinator. He's a Dearborn native and a return home could serve as the perfect bounce-back after his struggles in New York.
Wink Martindale
Current position: Michigan Wolverines Defensive Coordinator
Why he fits: Martindale spent the 2024 season with the Michigan Wolverines, and while there were struggles defensively early, his best work came at the end of the year. He called a gem in their upset of the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and then another in their victory over Alabama. He has served two stints as an NFL defensive coordinator, and employs a blitzing style that fits what Detroit has done previously.
Steve Wilks
Current position: Charlotte 49ers Volunteer Advisor
Why he fits: Wilks is another coach who was at the collegiate level last season after several years as a defensive coordinator. He and Campbell shared a viral interaction two seasons ago, when the Lions' head coach gave him major props after his Panthers knocked around the Lions in Week 16. Wilks has been a coordinator for the Panthers as well as the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers, and is a veteran, well-respected voice. However, he's also rumored to be in the running to be Glenn's defensive coordinator in New York.