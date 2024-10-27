Studs and Duds: Nowaske, Raymond Lead Way Past Titans
The Detroit Lions dominated the Tennessee Titans for much of Sunday afternoon.
Aside from a three-and-out on the first possession, the offense was humming for most of Sunday's game. Some of their success was set up by defensive playmaking, with the end result being a 52-14 beating to move them to 6-1 for the first time since 1956.
Here are the studs and duds from Sunday's victory.
STUD: LB Trevor Nowaske
Nowaske got the party started defensively with his first career interception, which set up Detroit's first touchdown. He recorded the pick after Mason Rudolph was hit by Levi Onwuzurike, and returned it eight yards.
The undrafted rookie became the first linebacker to record two sacks and an interception over a three-game stretch since Chris Claiborne in 2001. He was one of two players to pick off Rudolph, with safety Kerby Joseph notching the other in the second quarter.
DUD: OT Taylor Decker
While the offense throttled the Titans for most of the game, there was a rough stretch in the first half. Goff was sacked on three of his first four dropbacks, including the first play from scrimmage when Decker was beaten by Arden Key, who had two sacks in Sunday's game.
STUD: WR Kalif Raymond
Raymond had a phenomenal showing on Sunday. One of the key elements to Detroit's domination of the Titans was its efforts on special teams, and Raymond played a big role in that effort.
After Khalil Dorsey notched a 72-yard kickoff return to put the Lions deep in Titans territory, Raymond got in on the fun. He had a 64-yard punt return in the second quarter, but his big moment came in the third when he returned a punt 90 yards to the end zone.
Raymond would add a receiving touchdown to his tally in the third quarter, as he faked an end-around and caught a pass in the flat before racing untouched into the end zone. He finished the day with two receptions for 14 yards and a score. Plus, he amassed 190 total punt return yards.
DUD: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
One of Raymond's big returns was negated by a penalty on Reeves-Maybin, who was flagged for holding. It was one of the lone blemishes on the special teams unit as a whole in Sunday's game.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
After the Titans drove down the field to tie the game at seven, Gibbs produced a career-long 70-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage. He was nearly untouched on the play, using a burst of speed to gain the edge and race into the end zone.
Gibbs finished the day with 127 yards on the ground, his second straight game with over 100 yards rushing. He notched this production on just 11 carries, giving him an average of 11.5 yards per carry.
STUD: QB Jared Goff
Goff didn't have the flashiest stat line, but set a new NFL high mark in the process. He finished the game with 85 passing yards on 12-of-15 passing, but threw three touchdowns. His 84.3 percent completion rate over the last five games is the highest of any passer in league history over a five-game stretch with a minimum of 50 pass attempts.
The veteran passer threw touchdowns to Brock Wright and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first half, then delivered a strike to Raymond in the third quarter before being rested for much of the fourth quarter. Hendon Hooker took over in the fourth, and completed two-of-three passes for six yards.
STUD: CB Amik Robertson
Robertson had a pair of big moments in Sunday's game. As part of a defensive effort that forced four turnovers, the cornerback had two forced fumbles.
Each came courtesy of a well-timed punch out. The first victim was wide receiver Calvin Ridley, while the second was Tony Pollard on a screen pass.
Carlton Davis fell on the first fumble, while Isaiah Thomas fell on the second for the Lions. The first fumble resulted in the touchdown pass to Raymond, while the second came later in the game with Detroit's reserves in on offense.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
On "National Tight Ends Day," Sam LaPorta was a benefactor of much of Detroit's passing attack. He hauled in a total of six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and nearly had another that was called back.
LaPorta didn't catch his touchdown from Goff, but rather from running back David Montgomery on a clever halfback pass that started with a Goff pitch to him. Montgomery lofted the pass to LaPorta over two defenders.
The Iowa product had 14 catches coming into the game, and the six are a season-high for the player who set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end last year.