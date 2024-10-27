Lions Thrill Fans, Throttle Titans, 52-14
After an extended period of time away from Ford Field, the Detroit Lions were welcomed back by a home crowd eager to appreciate a 5-1 football team.
Dan Campbell's squad was attempting to avoid falling victim to the proverbial "trap game" against an opponent with a subpar record.
The Tennessee Titans entered the contest in a far different position than Detroit. After trading away veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the team was expected to lean on running back Tony Pollard, who signed with his new team this past offseason.
Dan Campbell indicated pregame he was not expecting "superhuman" efforts from those stepping in for injured or suspended players. Part of having a deep roster is setting realistic expectations and putting players in the position to best execute their weekly game assignments.
Aidan Hutchinson, who is rehabbing from a broken fibula and tibia, was in attendance supporting his teammates.
After 60 minutes of action, the Lions advanced their record to 6-1 with a dominant victory in Week 8.
Here are the main takeaways from the Lions' 52-14 victory.
Trap game alert
The Lions learned quickly that would be no easy task ahead of them. Though the Titans made multiple trades to part ways with players in exchange for draft assets, they did not roll over early against Detroit.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph connected several times with Calvin Ridley for big plays, and then got the Titans on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run. Ridley surpassed 100 receiving yards in the first quarter, and Tennessee had multiple answers in tying the game at 14 early in the second quarter.
Early defensive pressure helps Lions after slow start offensively
Detroit's offense, which has been red hot the last month, took the field after winning the opening coin toss.
On the first offensive snap of the game, linebacker Arden Key blew past Taylor Decker, and sacked Jared Goff, putting the offense at a disadvantage.
After a three-and-out, Detroit's defense made an immediate impact.
Levi Onwuzurike was able to pressure Mason Rudolph, who threw an interception to linebacker Trevor Nowaske.
Starting at the Titans' 23-yard line, Detroit's offense capitalized. David Montgomery scored the Lions' first touchdown on a 7-yard scamper two plays after the turnover.
Jared Goff sacked often early
On Goff's first six dropbacks, the Titans were able to sack the veteran three times.
Detroit had been able early in the season to avoid repeated hits to its starting quarterback. Against the Titans, the blocking was not as stout as had been displayed the first seven weeks of the season.
Key made a case to be on the Lions' list of pass rushers targeted at the trade deadline. The talented linebacker showcased his quickness and burst against one of the league's top offensive lines.
Jamhyr Gibbs turns on the jets
The Titans were able to tie the score on a quick, four-play drive that was capped off by an 11-yard rush by Mason Rudolph.
Tennessee's offense was able to find openings in Detroit's secondary on its scoring drive.
With the game tied, 7-7, running back Jahmyr Gibbs again turned on the jets to help the offense.
The speedy running back broke free on a 70-yard touchdown scamper that gave Detroit a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.
He was the first Lions running back to record a rushing touchdown of 45 or more yards in consecutive games since Dutch Clark back in 1934.
Lions use return game to fuel offense
Along with a strong offensive effort, the Lions had a productive special teams performance in the first half. Specifically, both Khalil Dorsey, on the kickoff team, and Kalif Raymond, on the punt team, had nice returns.
Dorsey started off the Lions' first offensive possession of the second quarter with a 72-yard return. It set up the Lions' third touchdown of the day, and broke up a 14-14 tie.
Then, later in the quarter, Raymond came through with a 64-yard punt return that set up Detroit's final score of the opening half. It gave Campbell's team a 35-14 advantage over the Titans.
Raymond would find the end zone later in the game, as he took the first punt of the second half 90 yards for the score.
Defense steadies ship after losing 'Rodrigo'
Starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who has emerged as a key part of the defense after the loss of Derrick Barnes, left the game early with an ankle injury, and was ruled out late in the first quarter.
After surrendering consecutive touchdown drives, the defense found its footing, and quieted the Titans' offense in the second quarter. Kerby Joseph had his fifth interception of the season to set up a touchdown, and the Lions forced a punt on the ensuing drive.
Tennessee was able to get to the Lions' 1-yard line late in the first half, but Detroit's defense forced four consecutive incompletions to force a turnover on downs on the final series of the half.
Offense dominates, Bates sets team record
The Lions did not let up in the second half, scoring another touchdown, after a forced fumble by Amik Robertson, to increase the lead to 49-14. After stopping the Titans, they drove into Titans territory, but were forced to settle for a field goal.
Detroit tacked on three points, and crossed the 50-point barrier late in the third quarter on Jake Bates' 51-yard field goal. It was the longest attempt of the year for Bates, who improved to 11-for-11 on the season and passed Riley Patterson for the most consecutive makes to start a Lions tenure.
With the game comfortably in hand, several starters were sidelined early in the fourth quarter. Hendon Hooker took over for Jared Goff at quarterback, Craig Reynolds stepped in at running back and Isaiah Williams recorded his first NFL reception.