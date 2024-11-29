Studs and Duds: Reader, Smith Provide Pass Rush Spark
The Detroit Lions withstood a furious second half rally from the Chicago Bears to win their 10th straight game and cement the best start in franchise history with an 11-1 record. The Lions shut the Bears out in the first half and did just enough to emerge victorious, by a final of 23-20.
Detroit's dominant first half gave way to some struggles in the second half offensively, while the Bears found a groove led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. However, some poor clock management by Chicago at the end of the game ultimately helped the Lions escape.
Here are studs and duds from Thursday's game.
STUD: DT DJ Reader
The veteran defensive tackle had his best game as a Lion Thursday, notching four tackles, a pair of sacks and three quarterback hits. He dominated at the line of scrimmage, putting plenty of pressure on Caleb Williams. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Reader had a season-high seven pressures.
Reader was part of a well-rounded defensive attack. Al-Quadin Muhammad, Alim McNeill and Za'Darius Smith were all getting after Williams throughout the afternoon. Muhammad, Reader and Smith each had takedowns of Chicago's rookie quarterback.
Detroit was banged-up up front, as both Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike suffered injuries that ended their day. As a result, the Lions relied on their depth to pick up the slack.
DUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams had an overall solid day on Thursday, making five catches for 28 yards. He also had an awe-inspiring hurdle on an end-around, but he was the culprit of a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The wideout was run out of bounds and was on his way back into play when he appeared to exchange words with Bears' cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. The result was Williams tossing the ball into Stevenson's face, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty. This halted Detroit's momentum on a drive that would end in a missed field goal.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta caught two touchdowns in Thursday's game, both in the red zone. He finished with just six yards on three catches, but two ended in the end zone. With the two scores, he now has 15 career touchdowns and has three multi-touchdown games through his first two seasons. He's the eighth tight end in NFL history to have three games with multiple scores within their first two seasons.
After the game, Campbell said the tight end was the healthiest he's been in a while. He's recovered from a shoulder injury suffered in the win over Houston in Week 10, and is working his way back into the form that made him one of the league's best at his position last season.
DUD: S Brian Branch
Branch had an up and down day in the back half of Detroit's defense, as he had multiple trademark big hits but also was beaten for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The second-year safety has built a reputation for being a ball-hawk, but he was beaten on a sharp route by Bears wide receiver DJ Moore for a 31-yard touchdown. Moore also beat Khalil Dorsey for a 25-yard gain as part of a solid effort.
Detroit shuffled pieces around in the secondary throughout Thursday's game, as Dorsey and Amik Robertson, Kindle Vildor and Terrion Arnold moved around throughout the different cornerback spots.
STUD: DE Za'Darius Smith
Smith had a strong showing in his third game as a Lion, continuing to show the type of pass rush prowess that the team was coveting. He was in the backfield consistently, as Next-Gen Stats tabbed him with eight total pressures.
He finished with 1.5 sacks, including one that helped drive the Bears out of field goal range on the final series. His other sack came earlier in the game and was split with linebacker Ezekiel Turner. The veteran has shown he is more than capable of performing at a level the Lions needed him to with so many injuries up front.