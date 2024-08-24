Takeaways from Lions' 24-17 Victory Against Steelers
The Detroit Lions were finally able to return home to play a preseason game in front of their home crowd.
To start the preseason, Detroit lost to the Giants and defeated the Chiefs on the road.
Even though key starters did not dress, the fanbase cheered loudly as the 2024 team ran onto the field to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. The Steelers elected to play their starters early, while the Lions chose not to.
Clearly, the final score will not be remembered, as the purpose of the preseason is to assess players who have an opportunity to make the team's initial 53-man roster.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 24-17 home victory against the Steelers.
Hendon Hooker starts
With a full week of practice, the coaching staff gave the nod to the second-year quarterback to start against the Steelers.
After securing a quick first down, Pittsburgh's defense ratcheted up the pressure, sacking Hooker twice in a row. On 3rd-and-22, Nick Herbig broke through the Lions offense line again and stripped the football. Dean Lowry recovered the football to put the Steelers on the Lions 35-yard line.
Throughout the first half, Detroit's backup offensive linemen struggled collectively to give the former third-round pick time to scan the field and deliver the football to his receivers. Hooker was sacked five times in the first twenty minutes of his home debut.
After struggles moving the football for nearly 25 minutes, Hooker led the offense on a 12-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass to running back Jake Funk.
Hooker even showcased his mobility on the drive, scampering 19-yards to the Steelers two-yard line to setup the first scoring drive for the Lions' offense.
The Tennessee product looked much better after the Steelers' second-team entered, as he was able to better process his targets with more time in the pocket.
In the third quarter, Hooker was given further opportunities to match up against the Steelers reserves. Former Lions defensive back Cam Sutton intercepted a Hooker pass that was intended for Isaiah Williams.
Detroit's young quarterback showcased flashes in the preseason, but nowhere near enough to establish himself as the team's backup.
Defense gives up easy touchdown to start the game
After winning the coin toss, the Steelers offense, led by Russell Wilson and offensive starters, marched down the field 60 yards in five plays.
The Steelers took an early 7-0 lead on a 31-yard Cordarrelle Patterson run.
Following a turnover and prime field position, Justin Fields, who replaced Wilson after one drive, extended the Steelers lead to 14-0, leading a six-play, 35-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdwon rush by La'Mical Perine.
James Houston can thrive with very specific role
One of the predominant themes throughout training camp has been evaluating the progression of defensive lineman James Houston.
Unfortunately, injuries have prevented the talented pass-rusher from practicing consistently and playing extensively in the preseason.
Given a specific role, it is clear the former sixth-round pick can utilize his skillset to pressure and sack the quarterback.
Houston was able to earn a sack in the second-quarter and appeared more comfortable at his natural position on the edge of the defensive line. His disruptiveness against the run was also on display, blowing up a Steelers draw play.
Isaiah Williams will be tough to leave off initial 53-man roster
If there were any further questions, the undrafted free agent wideout cemented his spot on the roster with a solid return in the first half against the Steelers.
Williams has been steady, consistent and demonstrates everything the coaching staff expresses they are seeking in players on the roster.
Kalif Raymond has taken the former Illinois wideout under his wing and both have been observed spending extra time after practice regularly catching extra balls on the JUGS machibe.
In the first half, Williams was able to secure a reception that went for 17-yards as well as a solid punt return.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Daurice Fountain do not distinguish themselves
Unfortunately, despite the coaching staff clamoring for a big-bodied to standout, neither Donovan Peoples-Jones or Daurice Fountain were able to really distinguish themselves.
The former Michigan Wolverines wideout forced the offense to call a timeout in the first half when he lined up incorrectly.
Fountain had the football hit his hands, but was unable to secure a deep reception on the Lions first offensive possession of the third-quarter.
It really is starting to feel the team must go outside of the organization to find their "X" receiver. It was also on display when Hooker targeted Williams, only to have the football end up in the hands of Sutton.
Jake Bates does not prove he is consistent enough
The Lions clearly like the leg talent of Jake Bates. Unfortunately, the former UFL kicker has not done enough to quell the anxiety of the fanbase.
Missing a chip shot 30-yard field goal wide right at Ford Field, where he has previously had success, is alarming.
In the preseason, Bates has made his fair share of kicks, but his efforts in practice have been highly inconsistent. A made 46-yarder in the fourth-quarter will put some at ease, but Bates has been inconsistent from shorter distances at practice.
Detroit's special teams coach has often stated what shows up in practice kicks eventually will show up in games.