T.J. Lang: 'I Was Proud of Frank Ragnow' Making Decision to Retire
The Detroit Lions' offensive line took a major hit with the retirement of center Frank Ragnow.
In hanging up the cleats, Ragnow ends one of the most decorated careers a Detroit Lions offensive lineman has ever had.
One of his former teammates, T.J. Lang, expressed that he was proud of the Arkansas product for prioritizing his health over the game that he had given so much to over the last seven years.
"I was proud of Frank. I was. I know Frank on a personal level, I was in my last year when he was a rookie. We got to know each other pretty well. I’m not gonna give everything away, but I know what he’s been playing through the last couple of years and the toll that his body has taken," Lang said. "He ultimately got to a decision that if he continued to play hurt — there’s a part of you that feels like, ‘Hey, if I leave, I’m letting the team down. But if I play hurt and I’m not 100 percent, then I’m not reliable and I’m letting the team down.’ I think he made the best decision for himself and his family, and I would never discourage someone from doing that. So I was proud of Frank."
While the absence of Ragnow will create a big void, Lang believes that training camp will provide a lot of answers. Having Graham Glasgow's experience will certainly help, as will the reps that rookie Tate Ratledge will be able to take while the coaching staff evaluates where he'll be best.
“Well look, I think you’re gonna have to figure it out a week or two into training camp who’s gonna be the guy," said Lang. "I think they’re in a good spot knowing that maybe the fail-safe is Graham Glasgow, who has played a ton of games and a ton of reps at center. I think they maybe want to give Tate an opportunity just to see what he can do. If it’s a little bit too big for him, which happens to a lot of rookies, then I think Graham’s that best option there."
Lang also noted that the responsibilities that Ragnow had are not always the same that every NFL center has. As a result, he believes the Lions can pass around some of those tasks in terms of protection calls and assignments to other leaders in the group.
Among the players who could step up and take on more include Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, both of whom have established themselves as mainstays within the organization.
"I was grateful for the seven years he gave to this team and hopefully he can find some good health here in retirement and start to recover a little bit," Lang explained. "That offensive line is gonna be fine. I know a lot of people say, ‘That’s the guy, he’s got to make all the calls and talk to the quarterback.’ It doesn’t have to be that way. It’s like that when you have a center like Frank. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can put some of that on the guards, you can put some of that on Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, who are leaders in that room, to go out there and make some calls."
Being part of a BIG3 basketball ownership group
Lang, a former Super Bowl winner with the Green Bay Packers, is now part of the ownership group that is bringing the Detroit Amps to the BIG3.
As an entertainment product, the BIG3 has grown over the past several years. The franchise model has brought fun and entertainment to cities including Miami, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
"We know as long as we bring a competitive team here to Detroit, the fans are gonna love it. It’s an entertainment product. We don’t play 80, 90 games," said Lang. "We’re probably gonna play 10-12 games. If we can give the fans something to do in the summer time and bring a really entertaining product here, that’s a win for everyone.
"And we’ve got a great team, led by (coach) George Gervin. He’s one of the all-time greats. He’s a Detroit guy, finally we get him back," Lang added. "He didn’t play with the Pistons which we would’ve all loved, but just the team of guys we have, they represent the city and they all have that type of grit and toughness and just the passion for what they do fits not only our ownership group but the City of Detroit.”
What stood out to the former NFL offensive lineman is the working relationship among the ownership group.
“We’re all buddies. We’re all friends. We’ve all known each other for a long time. Keith Stone, our founder, is an Eastern Michigan guy as well," said Lang. "A lot of us have Eastern Michigan backgrounds and that’s where we kind of connected and started to build that relationship a little bit. I think the thing I like about it the most is that nobody’s got an ego in that group. We all kind of chime in, we have different ideas. If you like somebody else’s idea, get shot down, that’s okay. We all collaborate and find ways to make the best decision possible as a group. The guys are absolutely incredible."
The GameAbove Sports ownership group features Stone, Lang, Gervin and Born in Detroit co-founder Anthony Tomey.
The Detroit Amps have an opportunity to play their sole home game of the 2025 season on July 20 at Little Caesars Arena.
“It’s entertaining. It is. It’s 3-on-3 basketball, it’s fast-paced, it’s half-court. There’s not a lot of downtime. It’s just bang, bang, bang. You’re playing full-speed every second you’re out there. Obviously the sport is growing, it’s in the Olympics now. You see 3-on-3 in the Olympics now, you see it growing worldwide," Lang noted. "We wouldn’t have gotten into this if we didn’t think that it was gonna continue to grow in popularity and that we could put a footprint on helping that 3-on-3 sport to get to that level. o you get a little bit of everything at each different spectrum. Detroit’s a basketball city. We saw what the Pistons did last year, and started really raising the hype again for this town.”