Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Cleveland Browns?
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field Sunday to face the Kevin Stefanski-led Cleveland Browns.
Detroit recorded a statement win in Week 3, going on the road and defeating the Baltimore Ravens in convincing fashion, 38-30. Meanwhile, the Browns (1-2) upset the Green Bay Packers last week, 13-10.
Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 4 matchup with Cleveland.
The Detroit Lions made a major statement about their legitimacy with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Cleveland Browns will be no slouch in Sunday's game, and for that reason, the Lions must avoid an emotional let-down.
Under Dan Campbell, the Lions have traditionally avoided trap games and obstacles of that nature, and as a result, I don't expect the team to be lacking fire. However, Cleveland's stout defense will force some adversity.
I think the Browns will stay in the game by limiting Detroit's offense, but they lack the firepower to generate a big lead against the Lions.
John Morton's array of playmakers is enough to ultimately outduel the Browns' defense, and the Lions pull away late to win comfortably.
Lions 27, Browns 13
On Sunday, the Lions could have a tough time scoring against the Browns’ defense, led by former Detroit head coach Jim Schwartz. Cleveland ranks both No. 1 in yards allowed (613) and No. 1 in overall Pro Football Focus grade (88.0).
Yet, Cleveland's offense hasn't enjoyed nearly the same level of success through the first three weeks of the season. The Browns rank 30th in the league in points (15.3/game), and they haven't scored more than 17 in any one game.
It’s why I don’t envision Dan Campbell’s squad suffering a letdown and dropping this Week 4 contest at Ford Field.
Instead, I have the Lions, via a balanced offensive attack and solid defensive showing, emerging victorious and improving their record to 3-1.
Lions 27, Browns 17
The Detroit Lions are arriving for their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns riding high after their victory against the Baltimore Ravens.
This week, the offense faces another tough test, as Jim Schwartz has the Browns' defensive unit excelling against the run and pressuring opposing quarterbacks.
The AFC North squad caught a lot of people's attention when it defeated the Packers last week.
Detroit must find a way to still rush the football, even though the Browns feature a stout defensive line.
If Detroit is able to execute offensively, it is difficult to imagine the Browns being able to keep up, as they have yet to crack 20 points in a game this season.
Lions 24, Browns 17
The Detroit Lions enter their matchup against the Cleveland Browns on a hot streak. Outside of a Week 1 letdown, the offense has been humming, with the Lions putting up 38 last weekend after a 52-point outing in Week 2.
For Cleveland, which has struggled to a 1-2 start, its defense is the bright spot. Myles Garrett is still a great EDGE rusher, and Mason Graham is starting to live up to his billing of a top-five selection. The Browns also have a solid secondary, which has them as the top defense in the NFL through three weeks.
The Packers did lose to Cleveland last week, but it was a scenario of self-inflicted mistakes. The Lions are a veteran unit that knows how to overcome its own errors.
With Amik Robertson heading back as an outside corner in place of Terrion Arnold, I think the Lions contain Jerry Jeudy and keep the Browns under 15 points.
Lions 21, Browns 13