Dates Rookies, Veterans Report to Lions 2024 Training Camp
Detroit Lions 2024 training camp is approaching quickly.
The NFL officially announced reporting dates for rookies and veterans for all 32 teams. Detroit's rookies will report to the team's Allen Park practice facility on Saturday, July 20. Veterans will follow suit and report three days later on Tuesday, July 23.
After proving their worth consistently, Detroit's front office decided to reward key members of the offense with lucrative contract extensions this offseason.
Part of the reason for the elevated excitement level in Motown is the establishment of a core group of young players that has the potential to gel and perform at an elite level for many seasons.
Training camp is expected to be packed with Lions fans for open practices and Ford Field is sold out of season-ticket memberships.
"You've got to keep your guys," Taylor Decker recently told ESPN. "Even if they've only been here for 3-4 years, this is all they've known, and it's very meaningful to them, just like I've been here my whole career is very meaningful to me to be here, and I think they recognize that. These are our guys that unquestionably represent what we are about and want to be about. Who cares if it's two years early, let's keep them here."
