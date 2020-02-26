LionMaven

Quinn Has Not Ruled Out Drafting a QB in First Round

John Maakaron

Lions general Bob Quinn discussed his thoughts on the organization's franchise quarterback and responded to questions regarding one of the marquee quarterbacks in this year's draft. 

Quinn refuted the WDIV report indicating Detroit was in trade talks to move on from Matthew Stafford. 

"I called Matthew and I said, 'Listen, I haven’t had one conversation. I’m not trying to -- we’re not trading you. Period,'" Quinn told a small group of reporters. "And he was great. He was like, 'Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere.'"

Quinn added, "In terms of the whole rumor on Stafford, I think I’ve texted a lot of people here that it’s like 100% false. If we need to add a third exclamation point, we will. So I don’t know where that came from"

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the draft prospect that is most polarizing for supporters of the Lions. 

The results of his medical exams will go a long way for some to finally come on board regarding the idea Detroit could actually select him in the first round. 

When Quinn was asked about Tagovailoa and the possibility of Detroit selecting him, Quinn did not rule out the possibility.

“As a competitor, I want to be able to play. But you look at a lot of the guys that are really good and a lot of the greats, they’ve been mentored by big-time quarterbacks as well as veteran quarterbacks," Tagovailoa said Tuesday. "If a team needs me to go out there and start for them, I’ll do that. But if they need me to sit behind someone and learn from them, I can’t see what’s wrong with that as well.”

