10 Offensive Free Agents That Fit Lions
The Detroit Lions' offense was once again one of the league's best in 2024, but the team still stands to improve in some areas heading into the 2025 season.
With new leadership in offensive coordinator John Morton, the Lions may have a bit of a new look. Morton was part of the coaching staff when they installed a new offense in Ben Johnson's first year, so it's difficult to imagine the team straying too far from its current identity.
As free agency begins next week, the Lions will have the opportunity to add players who will help them pursue a championship in 2025. The team has traditionally avoided pursuing high-priced free agents, instead prioritizing players who fit their style.
Here are 10 external free agents that are fits for the Lions' offense.
WR Tyler Lockett
The longtime Seahawk was informed this week that he will be released after 10 seasons with the team. While he could reunite with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll with the Las Vegas Raiders, there's a case for him to come to Detroit.
Lockett has done most of his damage at the NFL level as a slot receiver, and the Lions have one of the league's best at that position in Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, St. Brown has proven that he can be more than a slot receiver, so there's an avenue for Lockett to slot in within Detroit's offense.
In 2024, Lockett had his lowest receiving output since 2017, so there is concern about what he can offer a team in the future. However, he could wind up being a nice veteran addition on a short-term deal to help answer depth questions the Lions have at the position.
OL Will Hernandez
Hernandez is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 5, but had been having a solid campaign up to that point. He had a Pro Football Focus run blocking grade of 66.0, and has been traditionally solid in that aspect of the game.
Heading into his age-30 season, Hernandez profiles as a veteran addition who could provide starter-level depth for Detroit's offensive line. If Kevin Zeitler doesn't return, a player like Hernandez could provide solid veteran competition for the likes of Christian Mahogany for a starting spot at guard.
RB Javonte Williams
Williams could be an ideal third running back option for the Lions' offense behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. He had a big rookie year with just under 1,000 yards in 2021, and was the team's leading rusher for the last two seasons.
There's a tie between Williams and the Lions' coaching staff, as new offensive coordinator John Morton was the team's passing game coordinator for the last two seasons. Williams is also a versatile player who is more than capable of contributing as a receiver, as he has 158 career receptions.
OL Daniel Brunskill
Brunskill is a versatile player who has experience playing all over the offensive line. In 2024 alone, he started games at right guard and center and also saw time at right tackle according to Pro Football Focus.
Brunskill could fill a variety of needs for Detroit situationally due to his wide array of experience. He could be an ideal fit as a veteran who could step in at any spot comfortably and provide reliable production.
WR Josh Reynolds
Could the Lions reunite with an old friend? Reynolds is set to be released by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team is overhauling its roster under new leadership. He dealt with injuries in 2024 and was waived by the Denver Broncos, as he landed in Jacksonville for the final stretch of the season.
He was a highly productive part of Detroit's offense for parts of three seasons before departing last offseason. Detroit got solid production from his replacement in Tim Patrick, but with light depth at the position he could come back to provide competition in 2025.
QB Trey Lance
The Lions were reportedly interested in acquiring Lance when he was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. Though the team has its franchise quarterback in Jared Goff, there is some uncertatinty at the backup spot with Hendon Hooker being replaced as the backup by Teddy Bridgewater in the postseason.
If the Lions want to bring in more competition for Hooker in 2025, a player who was believed to be among the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft could be an ideal choice. He still could have some upside and has only appeared in 12 career games. At the very least, he could compete with Hooker for the backup role behind Goff.
OL Evan Brown
Another potential reunion for the Lions could come in the form of bringing back Brown, who was a key piece of the offensive line for three years before signing with Seattle in 2023. He can play either guard spot or at center, which benefits Detroit's defensive depth.
Since departing Detroit, Brown has started 33 games over the last two seasons for the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. He'd be a familiar addition to the offense and could acclimate quickly to the scheme, and with uncertainty on Zeitler and Graham Glasgow, his addition could be a valuable one.
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Westbrook-Ikhine was one of the names recently listed by Lions flagship radio as an ideal fit for the Lions, and he fits their mold for multiple reasons. He's a big, physical wideout who was productive for a Titans team that struggled to get consistent quarterback play in 2024.
With nine touchdowns last season, Westbrook-Ikhine outperformed his third receiver role. His frame fits a need the Lions currently have, as the team does not currently have an established X receiver with Tim Patrick set to hit free agency. If Patrick does not return, a player like Westbrook-Ikhine could be a solid pick to fill the void.
TE Chris Manhertz
The Lions have a solid pair of tight ends in Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, which allows them to deploy some unique personnel groupings. However, they do have a need for a third tight end that could handle some of the fullback duties within the offense.
Manhertz played in all 17 games last season, and while he had only three catches, he served more in a role that would fit what the Lions are looking for in a third tight end. He's a reliable run blocker and, with nine years of experience, could be a valuable veteran presence.
OL Cornelius Lucas
Rounding out the list is a potential addition at the tackle position. The Lions dealt with injuries at the position in 2024, as Taylor Decker missed multiple games with injuries. Dan Skipper, who was the team's swing tackle, is set to hit free agency, and the team could have a need for an extra tackle as a result.
Enter Lucas, who began his career with three seasons in Detroit after going undrafted. He was reliable when called upon by the Washington Commanders last season, as he only allowed 12 pressures 14 games last season.