10 Defensive Free Agents That Fit Lions
With the start of the NFL's legal tampering period just days away, the Detroit Lions are likely putting the finishing touches on their plan for free agency.
The Lions have the cap space to be spenders, but the traditional approach from general manager Brad Holmes has been to add supplementary pieces at areas of need.
Detroit is viewed by pundits as a team needing to improve its defense in order to take the final step toward making a run at a championship. As a result, the Lions could be players in the chase for some of the top available talents.
Here are 10 defensive players who could fit the Detroit Lions in this year's crop of free agents.
EDGE Khalil Mack
Mack's market will be interesting when free agency begins, as he's coming off a season in which he tallied six sacks in 17 games. However, two seasons ago he recorded a career-best 17 sacks for the Chargers. It's worth questioning how much he has left in the tank heading into his age-34 season, but is not far removed from some of his best performances.
For a team like the Lions who have struggled to find a consistent running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson and had trouble getting after the passer after his injury, Mack may be the best option if they want to find an established window.
The fit makes sense for Mack as well, as he could be enticed by the fact that Detroit is in the midst of its Super Bowl window. He's not the same player he was at his peak when he was one of the best in the game, but he's worth a chance on a one-year deal to see if he can reclaim his 2023 form.
DT Tershawn Wharton
Wharton had a solid year in 2024, as he made the most of his opportunities in a contract year. After totaling seven sacks in his first four NFL seasons combined, he broke through with 6.5 last season along with a career-best seven tackles for loss.
Because he's trending up, Wharton certainly could be in the mix to earn a hefty contract. However, if he doesn't get the value he desires, he makes plenty of sense to come to Detroit due to his ability to rush the passer from the interior.
LB Dennis Gardeck
Gardeck is a solid all-around player with some positional versatility. He could be classified as an outside linebacker or edge rusher depending on the scheme, so he checks multiple boxes for Detroit.
He fits the mold that Holmes has targeted in the past as a player coming off an injury, so the Lions could buy low in hopes of maximizing production as they have in years past.
With the ability to get after opposing quarterbacks as well as force mistakes in coverage, Gardeck could be solid competition for the team's linebacking corps.
CB Darius Slay
Slay has been open about his desire to either return to Philadelphia or Detroit for what he believes will be his final NFL season. After being released by the Eagles, the Lions could very well be in play. He may not be the shoutdown corner that he was at his peak, but there would still be value in a reunion.
For starters, Slay would provide instant competition for what is currently a young cornerback group. If Carlton Davis departs, he would provide a veteran fall-back if Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson are not deemed ready for CB1 duties.
Having won a Super Bowl, the veteran also brings a wealth of meaningful experience and an appreciation for the Lions' fan base. Time will tell what Slay's value is across the league, but there are real positives to bringing him back to Motown on a one-year deal.
EDGE Chase Young
Young is a player who has been correlated with the Lions for multiple seasons, as Detroit was thought to be in the mix to trade for him in 2023. However, he was sent to San Francisco and signed with the Saints last offseason.
When healthy, Young has plenty of upside. Detroit could try to take a chance on Young with hopes of him finding his ceiling, but even if his production is modest he'd be a helpful addition. With 22 sacks in five seasons, Young could still have room to grow at just 26 years old.
LB Cody Barton
Barton is a veteran linebacker who fits the Lions' traditional mold of acquiring players at the position with plenty of special teams experience. A third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Barton has logged over 1,200 special teams snaps across three different organizations.
The veteran has also experienced an uptick in production defensively in recent years. He's been solid in coverage, picking off a total of five passes over the last three seasons. That, along with three-straight 100-plus tackle seasons, gives him some upside to be a nice rotational piece in Detroit's defense.
CB Paulson Adebo
Adebo is another player coming off an injury, as he suffered a broken femur in Week 7. Before that, though, he had been enjoying a solid campaign with three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in seven games.
Had Adebo finished the season healthy, it's likely that he would've been vaulted into the top tier of free agent cornerbacks. He has the size and physicality to compete with the talented receivers in the NFC North. A Stanford product, he also played collegiately for new Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw.
DT Calais Campbell
The Lions have expressed interest in Campbell in years past, and he seems to fit their desired culture. Last season, at 38 years old, he proved that he still has plenty left in the tank as he recorded five sacks.
The Miami Dolphins nearly released Campbell at the end of last year in a move that would've allowed him to sign with a contender. With previous interest and his desire to chase a Super Bowl ring, coming to Detroit is a move that makes sense for both the team and the six-time Pro Bowl selection.
LB Jack Sanborn
Sanborn will hit free agency next week after the Chicago Bears elected not to tender him an exclusive rights free agenct contract. As a result, he could be a low-cost, low-risk option for the Lions to add to a defense that could lose Derrick Barnes.
The Wisconsin product has started 19 games and appeared in 48 over his three NFL seasons, with a lot of production on special teams. He profiles similarly to the type of player Detroit has targeted at linebacker in free agency in year's past, and has the upside to be a rotational contributor on defense.
CB Kristian Fulton
Another corner who is trending upwards, Fulton had a solid 2024 campaign that has certainly boosted his stock heading into free agency. He had one interception and seven passes defensed in 15 games, showcasing a lot of the potential that made him a second-round pick in 2020.
Fulton could slot in as competition for Arnold and Robertson as the team's top cornerback with some versatility to slide inside as the nickel. He plays tough and has steadily improved after some struggles early in his career.