Lions Terrell Williams Could Depart for Patriots
The Detroit Lions are in danger of losing multiple members of their coaching staff in the days following their season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the first assistant to depart, as he was officially named the head coach of the Chicago Bears Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has an in-person second interview with the New York Jets on Tuesday, and new reports suggest that defensive line coach Terrell Williams could also be on the move.
CBS Sports reported Tuesday that the New England Patriots are targeting Williams as their next defensive coordinator. Williams would work under new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.
The two have history, as they worked together from 2018-2023 with the Tennessee Titans when Vrabel was the head coach and Williams the defensive line coach. Williams was promoted to assistant head coach in 2023.
When Vrabel was let go by the Titans at the end of the 2023 campaign, Williams joined Dan Campbell's staff with the Detroit Lions. He replaced John Scott Jr., who was on staff for one season. Campbell believes Williams is one of the best in the league in his coaching position.
With Glenn expected to depart for a head coaching job, as he has an in-person interview with the New Orleans Saints set for Wednesday, Williams was thought to be a top internal candidate to take over the defensive coordinator duties in Detroit.
The Lions could also have further hits coming to their coaching staff, as offensive line coach Hank Fraley has earned a second, in-person interview for the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator vacancy.
