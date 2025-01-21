All Lions

Lions Sign WR Ronnie Bell to Futures Contract

Lions add former 49ers wide receiver.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10) battles against Saints defender
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10) battles against Saints defender / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have signed former San Francisco 49ers wideout Ronnie Bell to a futures contract.

After being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL draft, the former Michigan Wolverines wideout has secured eight receptions for 90 yards and three touchdowns playing for the NFC West squad.

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Bell is a "true Michigan Man, displaying the competitive spirit and work ethic expected inside the program. Bell made it back in 2022 after sustaining an ACL tear in 2021, but he still looked a little passive getting in and out of breaks at times. His surprisingly low contested catch total is a bit deceiving, as the tape shows some incredible near-catches at challenging angles. So, his ball skills are a strength. He can catch what is thrown to him but might need to do it against zone or with help from scheme, as he potentially lacks the separation traits to get open consistently on the next level."

At Michigan, the talented wideout secured 145 receptions for 2,269 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier, tight end James Mitchell, who was drafted by general manager Brad Holmes in the fifth-round of the 2022 draft, was signed to a futures contract with the Carolina Panthers.

