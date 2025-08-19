All Lions

Terrion Arnold: Aidan Hutchinson Is a Machine, Could Be DPOY

Detroit Lions cornerback is starting a new podcast, praises teammate.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is being interviewed on the sideline during Hall of Fame game
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) is being interviewed on the sideline during Hall of Fame game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Each and every day, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is turning heads. His play at training camp has been consistent and dominant.

Returning from a significant leg injury, the former No. 2 overall pick has been winning one-on-reps consistently and has been a constant disruptive force Detroit's offense must contend with.

Hutchinson has been finding himself in the backfield regularly, whether it be recording sacks or causing quarterback Jared Goff to scramble out of the pocket consistently.

Speaking with Kay Adams this week, cornerback Terrion Arnold explained just how good of a season the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end could have in 2025.

"I ain't going to lie. They are talking like Comeback Player of the Year for Aidan. You should be talking about Defensive Player of the Year," said Arnold. "Hutch is literally like a machine. He's like a, almost like a robot. Where like after he does what he does, he just goes back to his locker and he just recharges. And then the next thing you know, here we go again."

Speaking with reporters during the early portion of training camp, Hutchinson explained the standards for himself and for the team will always remain quite high.

"I'm at a point now in my career where it's like you're shooting for the stars every year and if that's not the expectation and standard that you put to yourself. It's gotta be that way," Hutchinson expressed. "So, from here on out, those first couple years you're getting in the league and figuring it out, but now it's every year the standard is what it is."

