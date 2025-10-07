Is Injury to Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Season-Ending?
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is currently weighing his options regarding his shoulder injury.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on "Good Morning Football" Tuesday morning regarding the health status of the former first-round pick.
Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week he believed Arnold would miss a significant portion of the season, but did not reveal if his shoulder injury was season-ending.
As Pellisero explained this morning, "My understanding is this is likely a season-ending injury for Terrion Arnold, but he is still getting additional medical opinions."
For the Lions, the train keeps on moving. The coaching staff and roster have become quite used to preparing the next man up to fill in for an injured starter.
“Yeah, our guys know that. They know what it is and they - look, I’ve mentioned this before, this train doesn’t stop for anybody. Doesn’t matter who it is or what it is, we’ve got to go," said Campbell. "Nobody cares, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you. You’re putting your best 22 out there -- offense, defense. And special teams, by the way. You’ve got to find a way to win the game. And you use all three phases to do it, and we will use all three phases to do it.”
Will Lions change coverage scheme?
Detroit's coaching staff does not want to veer to far away from core principles.
Even though the team wants to play man-to-man coverage in the secondary, Kelvin Sheppard has been willing to put the secondary in zone coverage the past couple of weeks.
With injuries impacting the secondary, the team is open to utilizing whatever they feel puts the roster in the best position to success.
“Well, I mean we’ll see. We’ll see where we’re at. I mean some of that depends on what happens tonight. These guys (Kansas City Chiefs) are playing tonight, we’ll see how they come out of that game. We’re going to do what’s best for us and everything aligns together between the coverage and the rush," said Campbell. "So, we don’t want to go away from playing man-to-man.
"I mean that’s what we do here, so we’re still going to -- it’s part of our DNA. Do we alter some things? Yeah, we could alter some things. We’re going to help our personnel out the best that we can. We always do that for every game.”