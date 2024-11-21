Terrion Arnold Limited at Thursday Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Thursday to prepare for Sunday's showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, meaning that Thursday was their first official practice of the new week.
In Wednesday's estimated practice report, each of the players listed were considered full participants. On Thursday, all members of the Lions' active roster were accounted for and present at practice according to reports.
However, cornerback Terrion Arnold was listed as a limited participant with a groin injury.
With Alex Anzalone out for the next six-to-eight weeks, the Lions will have to rely more on the likes of Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn once again expressed confidence in that duo, along with the likes of Ben Niemann, Trevor Nowaske and Ezekiel Turner.
“Well, that’s what I’ve been talking about each week in that linebacker room, and I continue to say that, that all those guys have played, all those guys deserve to play, and each week we try to put them in packages so they can play," Glenn said. "So, if one guy goes down in that room, listen, the next guy’s going to step up.”
Carlton Davis has continued to participate despite suffering a broken thumb at practice last week. For Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he played through the injury wearing a cast. He was pulled early with the game well in hand.
Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is in the third week of his practice window, as he officially returned to practice on Nov. 6. The team will have until Nov. 27, which is the day before their Thanksgiving game against the Bears, to decide whether or not to activate him or return him to injured reserve.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson was also present at practice and was removed from the injury report. He exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars after taking a hit to the head and was evaluated for a concussion through the protocol.
Lions Week 12 Thursday injury report
Terrion Arnold -- LP (Groin)
Carlton Davis -- FP (Thumb)
Sam LaPorta -- FP (Shoulder)
Emmanuel Moseley -- FP (Pectoral)
Shane Zylstra -- FP (Neck)