Latest Ben Johnson Buzz: Is He Staying With Detroit Lions?
It's no secret that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be highly coveted for available head coaching jobs when the season ends.
Johnson demonstrated his commitment to the Lions when he spurned head coaching interest last year to remain in Motown. It remains to be seen whether he does the same this year, and analysts have begun to weigh in as the regular season passed its midway point.
As it stands, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints will have available head coach positions this offseason. Another potential opening could be in Dallas, as the Cowboys have floundered to a 3-7 record in part due to a season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott. Coach Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with the organization, so a move could be in store if the team continues to struggle.
According to league sources, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very impressed with the Lions' offensive explosion at AT&T Stadium earlier this year, when Detroit won 47-9. While McCarthy was earning a middle of the pack salary, sources indicate the 82-year-old owner is willing to meet Johnson's demands and make him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.
With two jobs already open and the potential for several more, there are a number of organizations that could covet Johnson. Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr explained that the Lions' coordinator will remain among the most highly targeted candidates on the circuit.
"We first introduced you to Ben Johnson in 2022, labeling him with the up-and-coming-McVay-like tag," Orr wrote. "Since then, Johnson has gone on to become one of the most sought-after offensive coaches in each of the past two cycles, before deciding to return to the Lions in 2023 to round out his skill set and then again in ’24 after having felt the sting of a playoff loss to the 49ers. It’s a matter of when and not if for Johnson."
Part of the reason Johnson is so desired is the fact that he has developed a scheme that has been among the NFL's most prolific since 2022, and has struck up an iconic partnership with quarterback Jared Goff.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has indicated that Johnson would desire a job that would be set up for long-term success. With some teams in poor salary cap situations, these could be off the table for Johnson. However, reports are that the talented coach will be inclined to participate in searches this offseason.
"He isn't necessarily waiting for the "perfect" opportunity -- Johnson just wants to know there's alignment and a chance for long-term success," Pelissero wrote. "Otherwise, he'll stick with a job, team and city he loves in Detroit. Johnson coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends before becoming the Lions' offensive coordinator in 2022, giving him a good feel for the whole picture. And he is more prepared now than ever before to run his own show."
This season, Johnson's offense ranks first in scoring and third in yards. Players such as Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are setting new franchise standards with various achievements and accolades.
Most recently, the Lions put up 52 points and scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the team's second 50-plus point performance of the season.