Terrion Arnold Wants to Play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has already been spotted taking in a Detroit Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena and most recently visited Crisler Center to watch the Michigan Wolverines basketball team.
Appearing on the Detroit Football Network podcast, the talented defensive back discussed his efforts trying to participate in the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game this year and who his game compares to in the NBA.
An avid basketball fan, Arnold recently ventured to Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines led by point guard Tre Donaldson. Both Donaldson and Arnold hail from Tallahassee, Florida.
“I played against a lot of people in the NBA. Even when I went to the Michigan game, I went to see my childhood friend Tre Donaldson," said Arnold. "As far as people in the NBA, Brandon Miller, we were at Alabama together. I practiced with him a couple times. Actually, a great story. My old high school, we played Cade Cunningham in high school. He dropped 40. As far as like, circuit-wise, who did I play against? I played against a lot of people.”
Arnold has high hopes that he can participate and even dominate against other celebrities in the annual exhibition. He expressed his game resembles Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.
"Actually, working on that too, All-Star weekend, Celebrity All-Star Game," Arnold said. "I’mma go out there and drop 40 if they let me.”
When asked if he could guard Cunningham for one possession, Arnold replied, "Pick him up full-court. He’s big. I’ve got to use my versatility, my quickness.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown: We Know We're Special
Practicing against Amon-Ra St. Brown
The 2024 first-round pick credited standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for being a student of the game. At practice, Arnold has frequently battled against one of the NFL's top wideouts. He went as far as to say St. Brown was the best receiver he's faced to this point in his career.
While St. Brown is known for having excellent releases off of the line of scrimmage, he has a diverse array of skills that make him elite.
“Nah, it’s not just the releases. He’s strong and savvy and quick. And he’s a student of the game," said Arnold. "We went against each other a lot, he studies film too. So he knows how to use a certain release because he knows you’re gonna do this. Same way I know if he lines up like this, he’s gonna do a certain release. It’s iron sharpens iron, for real.”