Williams, Gibbs Are 'Fixers' for Lions' Offense
The Detroit Lions have found new ways to unlock the potential of Jameson Williams in his third NFL season.
Williams has been superb as a deep threat for the Lions' offense, making several big catches. His speed has been a differentiating factor in his career, as all seven of his career touchdowns have been 30 yards or longer.
In 2024, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has relied on Williams to deliver big plays. His ability to outrun the defense after catching a deep crossing route has been shown multiple times this season, most recently against Jacksonville on his 64-yard touchdown catch.
“Yeah, I think a great example was his touchdown there last week," Johnson explained. "I’ve got this bad habit right now of calling that particular pass concept into Cover 2, and it’s usually a dead play when I do that, and he makes it work. So, no, I mean, there’s a number of things, and it’s certainly him, but there’s a number of other players, (Jahmyr Gibbs) Gibby’s another one, where they are erasers, they’re fixers. If things aren’t quite right, they make it right and he is certainly giving us that element in the passing game and I think defenses take notice of that.”
Gibbs has not been utilized on many downfield passes, as 20 of his 29 targets are behind the line of scrimmage. Still, he has the ability to turn on the burners and outrun the defense, as he did on a 54-yard reception against the Jaguars.
Additionally, Gibbs has produced 796 rushing yards and is closing in on the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career. He offers the Lions an legitimate home-run threat out of the backfield. He's part of an elite combination along with David Montgomery.
Together, Gibbs and Montgomery have offered an easy dynamic for running backs coach Scottie Montgomery to navigate. The position coach is tasked simply with rolling with the hot hand out of the backfield at any given point.
"What we’re trying to do is to make sure, first of all, that we’re using them to the utmost (ability),” Montgomery said. “Now, you can kind of tell we’ll mix them. There’s some mixing going in and going out. But what they are, is when they’re in there, they’re on a roll, first of all. But they’re very, very, very ready to go. Like, they are ready to go when they are in the game. No one is fatigued.
Both Gibbs and Williams are believed to have elite speed, which has sparked debates about which of the former Alabama players is faster. Johnson has an answer, but was unwilling to give it publicly.
“Depends on who you ask," Johnson said. "Yeah, I know where I put my money, but I’m not going to say that publicly.”