Terrion Arnold Offseason Workout Highlights Improvements
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is expected to eventually become one of the top defensive backs in the National Football League.
Arnold recently posted a video on social media highlighting improvements made in his short-area quickness and closing speed.
After his rookie season, the former first-round pick understood their would be growing pains. In Detroit's aggressive defensive scheme, he was tasked immediately with facing off against high quality NFL wideouts.
He took his lumps early, as he was targeted by opposing quarterbacks and was whistled for several pass interference penalties. However, he remained physical and adjusted to the NFL game. In his rookie campaign, he had a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 50.2.
Despite these growing pains, Arnold remains confident in his ability to rise to the top amongst defensive backs at the professional level.
Detroit's defense under former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn played a significant amount of press man-to-man coverage, which put even more pressure on the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.
Arnold echoed the mindset of the front office and other players when addressing the team's unfortunate end to what was considered a promising season. After earning the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders.
Even though the Lions lost early in the postseason, players are working hard this offseason to improve and get closer and closer to meeting their potential.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a sense of shock. It’s a sense of that team, they out-played us that night. So you have to get back to it," said Arnold, following the conclusion of his first NFL season. "The only way to ease the pain is to get back to the drawing board. (There’s) always someone that’s dealing with something way worse than a lost football game. I put my life into it, I know my teammates do, and we’ll be back.”
Under new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, the team is still planning on utilizing similar coverage schemes. Head coach Dan Campbell desired continuity with the team's philosophy amidst the loss of coordinators, so playing man coverage in the secondary is expected to be a staple of the Lions defense.