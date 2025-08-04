Terrion Arnold Posts Well Wishes For Injured Cornerback
It's yet to be determined how long the Detroit Lions may be without Ennis Rakestraw, but that didn't stop one of the members of his draft class from sharing support.
On Monday, 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold took to social media to share some support for his teammate that appeared to suffer an injury in Sunday's practice. Arnold wrote, "Stay up 9. It gets greater later."
Arnold is dealing with an injury of his own, as Dan Campbell said he's dealing with a low-grade hamstring injury.
The length of Rakestraw's absence is still to be determined, as no new information has been reported after he left practice early to be evaluated for a shoulder injury.
Rakestraw appeared to suffer the injury during a tackling drill early in practice Sunday, as he was clutching his right arm after a hard landing.
The latest injury is an unfortunate development for Rakestraw, who was limited to just eight games in his rookie season last year. Set to start the second game of the 2024 season, he suffered an injury in warmups that would be the first in an array of ailments.
The bad injury luck carried into the start of his second season, as he suffered a chest contusion on the first day of practice this year. He missed some time, before returning to action in the days leading up to the Hall of Fame game.
A second-round pick out of Missouri, Rakestraw is currently focused on being strictly a boundary cornerback as opposed to last year when he played some out of the nickel position.
Why Dan Campbell likes veteran Avonte Maddox at safety spot
Dan Campbell was asked Sunday morning what the value he has seen from adding a veteran defensive back to the roster.
Avonte Maddox has acclimated well and has been viewed as a leader in the safeties room.
“Well, he’s another guy. Vet, man. He’s a vet, he’s a pro," said Campbell. "He’s been there, he understands how to play. He’s a smart football player, very aware. He’s aware of his own, ‘Alright, this is where I’ve got to check myself and make sure that I can do this.’ Or, ‘I’ve got to get to this spot a little bit quicker because of my size.’ Whatever it is, he just knows his own deficiency and time can make up for those because he plays one step ahead.
"He’s another guy, he can do a lot of jobs. He’s got a lot of versatility. We know he can play the nickel, but we’re asking him to do some safety, special teams if we get in a pinch. He’s just a good guy to have, because you never know," Campbell explained further. "He can kind of cover you in a number of areas, he can go out and play corner if you have to have him out there, too.”