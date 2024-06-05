Lions Have Talked About McNeill Getting Reps at Fullback
Last season, the Detroit Lions were forced to get creative at the fullback position in Ben Johnson's offense.
Incumbent starter Jason Cabinda spent a large portion of the season on injured reserve, which forced Johnson and coach Dan Campbell
to find other options on the roster to fill the role. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was among the options who filled the spot last year.
With no true fullback currently on the roster as the team goes through mandatory minicamp, Campbell has begun to evaluate potential solutions within the group. One possible solution is defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
According to Campbell, the team has had discussions with the standout defensive lineman about potentially providing snaps on the offensive side as a run-blocker.
“Mac can do it, it’s just a matter of do you want to do that?" Campbell said. "He can do it, it’s just, alright, how many plays you just play on this last drive? Is this a 10-play drive? Does he have his energy back to run out there at fullback? We’ve talked about it for a while, so you never know. We could throw him out there.”
Many teams are abandoning the true fullback role as the league transitions to a more spread out style of offense, however Campbell reiterated that the position will always be a necessity for Detroit's scheme.
"We like a fullback if it makes sense and we know it's someone who can help us at that position and can dictate to the defense," Campbell explained. "That's really what you're trying to do, it kind of forces a defense into a look that you want usually. But we're not gonna force it either."
Evaluating who could be a fit at the position has been a priority. Rodriguez has been competing for reps at his linebacker spot, so the team is currently evaluating the prospects of utilizing one of its several tight ends at the position.
"Right now, Rodrigo's playing, he's at the linebacker position competing," Campbell said. "We've got a stable full of tight ends that we're working with a little bit. So it could be a tight end, it could be one of those guys, it could be Alim McNeill. We're not gonna force it either, and we're not gonna go out and start looking through, scouring rosters and say, 'Let's go find a fullback.' If the right guy shows or the right guy is here then we'll figure it out. If not, then we'll use a tight end."
Gibbs out with soft-tissue injury
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been held out of recent practices, including Tuesday's start of mandatory minicamp, with what Campbell described as a soft-tissue injury. The injury is new and is not a lingering effect from last season.
Gibbs was present at Tuesday's practice as well as recent open sessions of organized team activities, but has spent his time observing from the sidelines.
He and fellow second-year standout Brian Branch have missed out on valuable opportunities to grow, but Campbell doesn't think they will be too far behind when training camp comes around.
"Certainly, you miss growth. That's the thing with being a young player, you kind of miss this six-to-eight-week period of growth from that physical standpoint," Campbell stated. "Now, we've got enough, they're paying attention, they're in meetings. So they're getting the mental side of this to where they can improve. So that helps. But there is a piece that's missing, and they're gonna have to make it up in a hurry when we get into training camp. Will it set them back? They can make this up. But certainly they've missed a piece of this."
The Alabama product is looking to build on a strong rookie campaign heading into 2024. After being the Lions' 12th overall Draft pick, Gibbs logged 945 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 52 catches out of the backfield.