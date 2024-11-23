Terrion Arnold Ruled Out Against Colts
The Detroit Lions will not have rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold available for their Week 12 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
After suffering a groin injury, the former first round draft pick was officially ruled out of Detroit's road contest.
With Arnold out, the team could turn to Emmanuel Moseley, who Dan Campbell told reporters had an opportunity to make his 2024 season debut this week. Veteran Kindle Vildor could find his way to increased playing time week.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed the Colts wideouts each present a unique challenge.
Lions Pass Rush Could Force Anthony Richardson Back to Bench
“They all create something different when you look at those guys. (Colts wideout Alec) Pierce does a really good job – his 50-50 ball, him being able to go up and get the ball, is pretty incredible. (Colts wideout Michael) Pittman Jr. does a really good job on the underneath routes," said Glenn. "When he gets the chance to go and block, he does a really good job, and they use him quite a bit and I think that’s one of the things that helps them as far as their run game when it comes to this running back, is Pittman’s ability to block.
"Josh Downs is the type of guy that can get in an out of his cuts, he’s a chain mover. So, our guys know there’s a challenge for them, but I think that we have guys that can match up well with those guys," Glenn continued. "So they’re looking forward to this and they see the same thing you guys see, I mean, this is a good receiving corps with a quarterback that can get the ball to them, so we’re going to be challenged, but our guys will be ready.”