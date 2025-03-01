These Three OL Could Make Lions Offense More Dominant
The Detroit Lions, like many NFL teams, want to ensure the play in the trenches is at an elite level.
Detroit's offensive line is aging, and the front office is likely going to make the unit a priority this offseason, along with the defensive line.
Here are three linemen the Lions front office could find appealing in this year's draft.
North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
An FCS product, Zabel appears to be next in line to be a small-school standout at the NFL level. There are ties to the Lions' organization, as he had an informal meeting with the team at the Combine and played under new tight ends coach Tyler Roehl when he was the offensive coordinator for a stint at North Dakota State.
Last season, Zabel played 961 snaps at left tackle, but his college tape indicates versatility. He's expected to slide to the interior at the professional level, with the potential to play either guard spot or even center in his future.
Alabama OL Tyler Booker
One of the top interior prospects in this year's draft is Booker, who could become the latest in a pipeline of Alabama players who are drafted by the Lions.
He's a tenacious blocker, particularly dominating in run blocking. He has powerful hands and agile feet, a blend that is desired for interior linemen who are often asked to pull across the line of scrimmage.
Booker embraces the physicality required to play the position at a high level, which will lead to success at the NFL level.
"I just love the aggressiveness and tenacity of the game of football. It's legal assault out there," Booker said. "I love football, but the brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore."
Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea
Another intriguing prospect is Arizona offensive linemen Jonah Savaiinaea, who was part of the turnaround for the program in 2023.
A 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, the talented lineman could be a Day 2 prospect Detroit may want to select and develop being a veteran.
He expressed to reporters at the Combine he modeled his game after Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, citing cultural heritage and toughness is ingrained in all Polynesians.
According to The Draft Network, strengths include ideal length and mass, good football IQ and an abilitly to anchor in pass protection. Pad level concerns have popped up on film, and he must continue to focus on his hand placement in order to avoid holding.