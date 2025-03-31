Things Lions OC John Morton Can Do Differently Than Ben Johnson
The Detroit Lions’ offense has been one of the league’s most exciting and highest-producing groups over the last three seasons under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, Johnson has moved on to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and as a result the group has new leadership for the 2025 campaign.
Head coach Dan Campbell hired John Morton, who has familiarity with the organization having spent the 2022 season on staff, to be the new play-caller. Morton inherits an offense that returns many of its top playmakers, with All-Pro talents such as offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and an MVP finalist at quarterback in Jared Goff.
Though the Lions’ offense has been playing at an elite level, there are areas in which they can improve from past season in their journey toward what they hope is a Super Bowl championship.
Morton and Campbell are both byproducts of the Sean Payton coaching tree, so there may not be many stylistic changes to the offense given the team’s identity and Morton’s role in crafting the offense during the 2022 campaign. However, he could also spearhead improvements.
Here are three areas where the Lions may be different under John Morton than they were under Ben Johnson.
Less trick plays
One of the most defining aspects of Ben Johnson’s tenure was the amount of trick plays he deployed on a weekly basis. The Lions scored several touchdowns last season via flea-flickers, hook-and-ladders and the occasional wide receiver pass.
It remains to be seen whether the Lions will have a similar flavor under Morton in 2025. Campbell is an offensive-minded coach, and as a result his influence on the offense could lead to the team once again deploying these trick plays.
However, with Johnson serving as the architect of these trick plays, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of that creativity not return to the offense this upcoming season.
More downfield passing
The Lions have certainly been an explosive team capable of taking shots down the field, however under Morton they could look to do even more of that. As the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, he presided over a group that wasn’t afraid to attack downfield.
Granted, Morton did not call plays in Denver but certainly could bring a similar style. In 2024, only one quarterback attempted more throws with their target 20 or more yards downfield than Denver’s Bo Nix.
Meanwhile, Goff ranked 22nd with 48 attempts of that nature. With the Lions having explosive talents headlined by Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff could definitely be taking more deep chances in 2025.
With Williams’ speed, this style could lead to yet another big season for the Alabama product.
Zone runs
In years past, the Lions have been a predominantly gap scheme team when it comes to the run game. However, with the Broncos utilizing plenty of zone runs in years past, it can be expected that this aspect of the game will become a bigger part of what the Lions do in 2025.
Detroit has two extremely talented running backs at its disposal, and as a result will look for the ways to help them have the most success. With how athletic and agile the Lions’ line is, headlined by Penei Sewell, there should be little issue in utilizing zone runs more often.
Additionally, these runs can help the Lions set up play-action, which is something that they did more than any team in the league last year. Nix was in the top-five in terms of passes out of play-action a year ago, meaning Morton likes to utilize this aspect at a high rate as well.