3 Browns Players Lions Must Worry About
The Detroit Lions, coming off a statement win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, return home Sunday to face another AFC North franchise: the Cleveland Browns.
In order to emerge victorious for a third straight week, the Lions must limit the productivity of three Browns players: EDGE Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and running back Quinshon Judkins.
EDGE Myles Garrett
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 campaign, Cleveland's defense – led by former Lions head coach Jim Schwartz – has limited its opponents each game to less than 250 yards of total offense.
Additionally, the Browns rank No. 1 in yards allowed (613) and first in overall Pro Football Focus grade among all 32 NFL defenses (88.0).
One of the biggest reasons for the Browns’ defensive success has been the continued high-level play of All-Pro EDGE Myles Garrett.
Among qualified EDGE defenders, Garrett is second in overall PFF grade (91.4), second in PFF run-defense grade (87.3), first in PFF pass-rushing grade (92.0) and second in pass-rush win rate (29.3 percent).
On the season, the six-time Pro Bowler also already possesses four sacks, six quarterback hits and a league-high seven tackles for loss to his name.
Garrett is one of the league’s very best pass-rushers, and is a force to be reckoned with on a weekly basis. Subsequently, there’s no question he’ll be a handful for Detroit offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell in this Week 4 affair.
DT Maliek Collins
Maliek Collins is another Browns defender enjoying a hot start to the season.
In fact, he’s recorded a 90.8 overall PFF grade through three games, and leads all qualified interior defenders with a PFF pass-rush mark of 91.5 and a pass-rush win rate of 23.6 percent.
Collins also has posted two sacks and 10 pressures, which rank second and seventh, respectively, among all interior defensive linemen.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell is firmly aware of how good the defensive tackle is headed into Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with Cleveland.
“Well, they got two game-wreckers. Maliek Collins is a game-wrecker, too,” Campbell said in reference to Garrett and Collins. “He’s playing at a high level, but certainly Myles, you know, is a guy that, man, you’ve got to pay attention to him. And because that’s what he’s capable of, you have to use a lot of resources to make sure that you’re taking care of business.”
Collins will certainly be a tough test for Detroit’s young offensive guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge on Sunday.
RB Quinshon Judkins
Quinshon Judkins, the Browns’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is enjoying a productive start to his rookie campaign.
Through three weeks, Judkins is averaging 5.5 yards per rushing attempt (the seventh-best mark in the NFL) on 28 carries, including the sixth-most yards after contact (4.3).
Additionally, the first-year pro is coming off an 18-carry, 94-yard performance in Cleveland’s Week 3 upset win over the Green Bay Packers. He also accounted for the Browns’ lone touchdown of the day.
He’s been the real deal so far, and will be a major focus of Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Lions currently sit 11th in rushing yards allowed per game and 17th in rushing yards permitted per play.
While those numbers are rather indicative of a pedestrian rush defense, the advanced metrics tell a different story.
Presently, Detroit’s run defense ranks fifth in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), with an EPA (Expected Points Added) per rush defended of -0.29 (No. 1 in the NFL).
Still, the rookie back should give the Lions’ run defense a run for its money – no pun intended – in this Week 4 contest.