Three Lions Leave Monday Practice Early

Lions rookie WR among players being evaluated for injury.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dominic Lovett (19).
The Detroit Lions had three players exit Monday's evening practice early to be evaluated for injuries.

Among the players to leave practice early were rookie wide receiver Dominic Lovett, defensive tackle Pat O'Connor and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones.

According to the team, Lovett is being evaluated for an abdominal injury. O'Connor is being evaluated for a leg injury, while Jones is being looked at for an ankle injury.

The Lions were without cornerback Terrion Arnold again on Monday, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that Campbell described as low-grade. The head coach said Sunday that the team hoped to get him back by the middle of the week. Dan Skipper (ankle) was also out.

Lovett has been one of the most intriguing players in camp to this point, as he was the most-targeted player in the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition to his receiving ability, he also has some special teams potential.

Jones has been getting some first-team run, with Taylor Decker limited in his return from an offseason surgery and Skipper out dealing with an ankle injury.

O'Connor, meanwhile, is a versatile defensive lineman who can handle responsibilities both on the interior and on the edge.

Coaches foster competitive environment

Detroit's coaching staff features two new coordinators, but the excitement level on the practice field has not changed. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and offensive coordinator John Morton have helped continue to develop a competitive environment between the lines during practices.

Some of the competitiveness comes from coaches who have that instinct as former players, while another added element comes from the staff consistently motivating one another in an effort to win the day.

Campbell noted Monday that this is encouraging, as it carries down to the players and leads to an overall strong environment. Additionally, the competitiveness doesn't carry off the field and the team remains close regardless of the results.

"It's been good. It's kind of business as usual for us. It's a competitive environment, everybody wants to win and then let them know when they win," Campbell explained. "So it's pretty good, man, it's the right kind of spirit. I don't think we take it too far, but it's a great mix. It's the same thing, it's no different than the players. The emotions run high, but you're trying to win, you're trying to do it the right way. And then when you walk off the field, everybody's arm in arm and jabbing at each other about the way that they argue with the other person. So it's good."

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

