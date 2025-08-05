Three Lions Leave Monday Practice Early
The Detroit Lions had three players exit Monday's evening practice early to be evaluated for injuries.
Among the players to leave practice early were rookie wide receiver Dominic Lovett, defensive tackle Pat O'Connor and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones.
According to the team, Lovett is being evaluated for an abdominal injury. O'Connor is being evaluated for a leg injury, while Jones is being looked at for an ankle injury.
The Lions were without cornerback Terrion Arnold again on Monday, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that Campbell described as low-grade. The head coach said Sunday that the team hoped to get him back by the middle of the week. Dan Skipper (ankle) was also out.
Lovett has been one of the most intriguing players in camp to this point, as he was the most-targeted player in the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition to his receiving ability, he also has some special teams potential.
Jones has been getting some first-team run, with Taylor Decker limited in his return from an offseason surgery and Skipper out dealing with an ankle injury.
O'Connor, meanwhile, is a versatile defensive lineman who can handle responsibilities both on the interior and on the edge.
Coaches foster competitive environment
Detroit's coaching staff features two new coordinators, but the excitement level on the practice field has not changed. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and offensive coordinator John Morton have helped continue to develop a competitive environment between the lines during practices.
Some of the competitiveness comes from coaches who have that instinct as former players, while another added element comes from the staff consistently motivating one another in an effort to win the day.
Campbell noted Monday that this is encouraging, as it carries down to the players and leads to an overall strong environment. Additionally, the competitiveness doesn't carry off the field and the team remains close regardless of the results.
"It's been good. It's kind of business as usual for us. It's a competitive environment, everybody wants to win and then let them know when they win," Campbell explained. "So it's pretty good, man, it's the right kind of spirit. I don't think we take it too far, but it's a great mix. It's the same thing, it's no different than the players. The emotions run high, but you're trying to win, you're trying to do it the right way. And then when you walk off the field, everybody's arm in arm and jabbing at each other about the way that they argue with the other person. So it's good."