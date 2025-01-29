All Lions

Three Teams That May Pursue Lions CB Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis is expected to draw a significant amount of interest in free agency.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) chases after Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11)
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) chases after Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) / Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis is expected to receive a significant amount of interest when free agency begins in March.

The 28-year-old appeared in 13 games for Detroit in his first season in Motown. A fractured jaw ended his promising season prematurely.

Many teams will value his versatility and aggressive play. He demonstrated strengths in both man and zone coverage in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.

The former second round draft pick has secured 68 career pass breakups and 11 interceptions. Lions rookie defensive back Terrion Arnold praised Davis for being a leader in the meeting rooms and a mentor in his first season in the league.

Here are three teams that may look to sign the talented defensive back.

Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN recently ranked Davis as the 23rd best free agent available and listed the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential destination for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender.

According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, "Some teams have Davis as the No. 2 corner in the class. Watch for Jacksonville to potentially make a move here. The Jaguars likely won't be huge spenders in free agency, but they want to fortify their secondary."

Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) is unable to make a catch inbounds while bing covered by Lions Carlton Davis III
Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) is unable to make a catch inbounds while bing covered by Lions Carlton Davis III (23) / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Jets

Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the head coach of the Jets and could look to bring several of his former players along with him.

Sauce Gardner is poised to benefit from Glenn's presence in the organization, as he was also a former first round pick who excelled playing cornerback, despite being undersized.

The Jets defense will be looking to set the tone early in Glenn's first season.

If D.J. Reed departs in free agency, Davis could easily be his replacement.

Washington Commanders

The trade for veteran Marshon Lattimore did not produce the results that many would have expected.

Teams found ways to target the former Saints defensive back for explosive plays in the regular season and the postseason.

Dan Quinn's defense would benefit from the addition of a veteran cornerback to play opposite of Mike Sainristil for the next couple of seasons.

