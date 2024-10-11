Q&A: Tim Patrick Going to Make Plays, Is Self-Critical
The Detroit Lions have found a reliable third wide receiver option in Tim Patrick. The sample size is small, but he's made a measurable impact with five catches for 72 yards in his first three games with the team.
Lions On SI caught up with Patrick after practice Thursday to discuss his acclimation to the offense, his impact in recent weeks, and how he sees himself making an impact moving forward. Questions and answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
How much more comfortable are you in the offense after three games?
Patrick: “It’s a daily process. Feel like I get better with it every day and I translate it to the game, and that makes me get a bigger jump. It’s probably gonna be a day-to-day process for most of the year for the most part. But it’s just about me playing with confidence and trusting I know what I’m doing out there and playing fast.”
How did it feel to make two big catches on Monday Night Football?
Patrick: “It was big, man. I was telling somebody yesterday or two days ago. I’m gonna make plays, but it’s how it looks to me. I didn’t like the way it looked but obviously, I’m not gonna complain, I made two big catches. I’ve got some things I need to refine, too, in my route running and my play speed in games. I’m still playing a little bit slower than I’m accustomed to.”
Dan Campbell recently praised your coachability. What makes you want to be coached hard at this stage of your career?
Patrick: “That’s just the way I’ve come into the league. Some coaches, they’ll treat you like a vet and you’re just out there. But I still believe I can get better and my best football is ahead of me, and I want you to coach me hard and we’ll see what happens. I feel like I’m better than I was when I was playing.”
How would you describe this offense?
Patrick: “I don’t know how to explain it. I’m not really and X’s and O’s guy, I just roll with what they call. I would call us somewhat similar to what I did my last year in Denver. It’s got some similarities to Sean (Payton), but for the most part, it’s his offense and hes one of one.”
What was it like being a part of Jared Goff's 18-for-18 game?
Patrick: “Honestly, I didn’t know ’til I got home that night. I was eating my Coney Island, I saw it on SportsCenter, that he had a perfect game. I was thinking about it, he didn’t touch the ground. So that was cool to see.”
Do you feel like your skills can help the offense be more explosive?
Patrick: “They’ve got so many explosive guys, I think as long as I play my role, we’re gonna be really good.”
What are your thoughts on playing the Cowboys?
Patrick: "It's gonna be fun."