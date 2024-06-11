All Lions

Top Photos: Final Lions 2024 OTA

Top photos from Detroit Lions' organized team activities.

Brodric Martin
Brodric Martin / Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK
The final week of Lions’ OTAs for the spring kicked off Tuesday, and as expected, featured very few regular contributors. 

This offered a prime opportunity for Detroit’s under-the radar players, such as undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Williams and one-time Michigan Panthers wideout Kaden Davis, to prove their respective worth. Each made the most of the opportunity, with Williams shining at receiver and Davis flashing glimpses of his potential on special teams as a returner.   


“I think you have a good feel for what they might have, the skill-set they might have. But then, you get them on the grass and then you really start to understand who they are,” Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand told reporters Tuesday. “Where are they at in the learning curve in the offense? And then, what route tree do they have? You might assume Isaiah might have an F or a slot skill-set. Well, can he be a choice route-runner for us? Let’s give him those opportunities to see if he can do that.”

Davis totaled 83 receiving yards, 333 return yards and two touchdowns in five games with the Panthers during the 2023 UFL season. As an NFL player, he most recently suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, serving on the team’s practice squad for the duration of the ‘23 campaign.

“And then Kaden, he showed up at the rookie minicamp, and showed that he has the ability to get down the field,” Engstrand expressed. “He has great stride length. So really, what does that translate to for him as far as, what route tree can he have for us? Is it the in-cuts at 20 yards? Can he win on a slant because he’s a little bit of a bigger guy? Can he win? Shoot, we saw him win on a back-shoulder fade down here in the red zone the other day. He’s a guy that's shown up, and he’s popped in each of these practices for a play or two. So, it’s been good to see his development and really see what he can do.”

Here is a collection of the top photographs from Lions practice on Tuesday, June 11.

Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) practices with linebacker DaRon Gilbert (53).
Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) practices with linebacker DaRon Gilbert (53). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard watches practice during OTAs.
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard watches practice during OTAs. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2)
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practice during OTAs.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practice during OTAs. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions linebacker DaRon Gilbert (53)
Detroit Lions linebacker DaRon Gilbert (53) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2)
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions center Kingsley Eguakun (65)
Detroit Lions center Kingsley Eguakun (65) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard talks to linebacker Ben Niemann (51).
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard talks to linebacker Ben Niemann (51). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (48)
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (48) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
