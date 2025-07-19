All-Pro Season Vaults Kerby Joseph Into NFL Top 100 List
The second Detroit Lions representative on the NFL's Top 100 players list has been revealed.
Kerby Joseph, who led the NFL in interceptions last season and earned First Team All-Pro honors, enters the 2025 season ranked as the No. 71 player in the league. Voting for the rankings is conducted by the players.
Joseph joins tight end Sam LaPorta, who was ranked 94th, as the two Lions players who have currently been revealed to be on the list.
After recording nine interceptions last season, the 2022 third-round pick out of Illinois now has 17 over the first three years of his career. He's in elite company, as the only other safety since 2000 with at least four picks in each of their first three years is Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
"The type of season that he had, not too many people who can do that," said Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. "For him to do it on a consistent basis and for him to go out and help his team win and give them the best chance to win, I feel like that's an amazing thing for real."
This offseason, Joseph cashed in on his performance by becoming the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a four-year, $86 million contract.
He's known as a ball hawk for his ability to generate turnovers, but Joseph has also showcased improvements as a tackler throughout his career. Last season, his missed tackle rate was a career-low 6.3 percent.
Joseph also had a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 91.5 and allowed an opposing passer rating of 68.3.
"He just has a knack for the ball, you know what I'm saying? That's something you can't teach," said Buffalo Bills safety Taron Johnson. "I feel like that's extremely special, like that's not easy to do. He's a really special player."
Joseph is the second safety to be announced as part of the list, with Atlanta's Jessie Bates being the first at the No. 92 spot.